Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Never Reached out’ to Prince William and Kate Middleton Before U.K. Return

Not long before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to the U.K. and Germany. Prince William has since extended an olive branch by way of a walkabout invitation with him and Kate Middleton. However, prior to the monarch’s death and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip across the pond, the couple reportedly didn’t contact the now Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting the U.K. and Germany when Queen Elizabeth died

Harry and Meghan left their home in Montecito, California, to make appearances in the U.K. and Germany for causes close to their hearts. On Sept. 5, their whirlwind four-day trip began. Meghan gave a keynote speech at the 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony.

A day later, on Sept. 6, the parents of two traveled to Düsseldorf, Germany. There they helped kick off the one-year countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games. They walked the red carpet, and Harry spoke in German.

Meghan and Harry were expected to attend the 2022 WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8. However, they canceled as the queen’s health declined.

Harry, as well as other members of the royal family, rushed to be by the queen’s side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Later the same day it was announced Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at the age of 96.

Harry later made a statement about Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 12 which he issued via Archewell. In it, he remembered his “Granny,” recalling her “infectious smile” and the “sound advice” she gave.

Harry and Meghan reportedly ‘never reached out’ to Prince William and Kate Middleton ahead of their U.K. return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Before the queen’s death and subsequently greeting well-wishers, Harry and Meghan reportedly didn’t have much at all to say to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Omid Scobie, the co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, wrote in Yahoo! News on Sept. 8 that “someone familiar with the current family dynamics” told him the Sussexes didn’t speak to William and Kate leading up to their trip.

“There’s a laughable effort to suggest the [Sussexes] have been shunned,” they told Scobie before adding, “The true story is, they never reached out to the Cambridges.”

Up to that point, there’d been speculation surrounding Harry, Meghan, and their U.K. return. One royal author remarked it would be a “very strange” trip sans a family visit. Meanwhile, a royal expert said William and Kate would be “trying to avoid” Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton after Queen Elizabeth’s death

On Sept. 10, two days after the queen died, William and Kate were joined by Harry and Meghan for a walkabout at Windsor Castle. Scobie tweeted it had been on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ schedule.

Per his “royal sources,” the decision had been made to include the Sussexes in the “eleventh hour.”

“It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers,” the author added.

