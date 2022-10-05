Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Photos Send Message That ‘Doesn’t Bode Well for the Near Future,’ Expert Says

Two new photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send a message and offer a glimpse of what’s to come from the Sussexes, according to two royal experts. One photo uses an “old trick” to give a more serious impression, as an expert claims they want “to be seen as an alternative royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Author believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos are a way to ‘re-establish their brand’

Royal experts discussed the timing of the Sussexes’ newest photos, which come on the heels of a photo of King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, queen consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Author Tom Bower, who wrote Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, told MailOnline how the images speak volumes about the couple “promoting themselves.”

“Now back in California, the Sussexes have clearly decided to go for broke,” he explained. “These photos are the beginning of their renewed campaign to launch Harry’s book, the Netflix series, and other lucrative appearances to re-establish their brand.”

Bower continued, “In the end, Meghan’s sight is fixed on maximizing her income and nothing will get in her way. Without any sympathy for Charles and the royal family, they are now set on promoting themselves and earning their living.”

The author anticipates there will be more coming from the Sussexes that will continue to paint the royal family in a negative light. “I expect more critical interviews and podcasts showing an uncompromising attitude towards the royal family,” he predicted.

Expert calls out ‘obvious’ timing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new photos

Royal expert Phil Dampier also discussed the new photos, calling the timing “obvious.”

“There is no doubt Harry and Meghan released these photos in direct response to the picture of the new king and queen together with the Prince And Princess of Wales,” Dampier explained.

“The timing is so obvious. In the photos they are trying to look royal and important with Harry wearing a smart suit and Meghan an understated outfit,” he noted.

Dampier said the black and white photo “is an old trick dating back to the days of President Kennedy with pictures taken at the White House.” He explained, “Black and white is somehow more serious and statesmanlike in certain situations.”

Harry and Meghan could be using the images as a ‘way of turning the screws,’ expert says

The expert further shared how the couple want “to be seen as an alternative royal family” and may be sending a message with the photos.

“The overall impression is of Harry and Meghan setting up a rival court. And this doesn’t bode well for the near future,” he explained. “We are told that Harry wants to tone down his book and the Netflix documentary on the couple out of respect for the late queen.”

He continued, “But this tends to indicate they are not going to let go of their attempts to be seen as an alternative royal family. Harry and Meghan are still waiting for the king to confirm titles for their children Archie and Lilibet.”

Dampier added, “Maybe this is their way of turning the screw and saying: ‘We haven’t gone away — when are you going to honor our kids?’”

