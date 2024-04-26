Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have ‘No Idea’ What’s Going on With King Charles or Kate Middleton, Royal Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been working on their relationship with other royal family members, but one expert claims the two have been kept out of the loop of King Charles and Kate Middleton's health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been far removed from the royal family since relocating to California back in 2020. At first, it appeared Harry had next to no relationship with his family, but it seems that things have at least improved between him and his father, King Charles, over the last few years.

Now, though, an expert claims that Harry and Meghan have essentially been blacklisted from the royal family when it comes to learning about new information — and they have “no idea” what’s going on with Charles and Kate Middleton in terms of their health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are out of the loop with the royal family’s health

Back in February, Charles made the shocking announcement that he has cancer; since then, the king has been undergoing treatment. But a little more than a month later, Kate Middleton made the same shocking revelation; the princess was also undergoing cancer treatment. Upon learning of the news of his father, Harry hopped on a plane and immediately headed to the United Kingdom. However, one expert claims Harry and Meghan currently have “no idea” what the health statuses are of Kate and Charles and that they’ve essentially been blacklisted from learning more information.

“What’s true, that we know, is that Harry and Meghan are now in a complete informational blackout,” royal expert and columnist Maureen Callahan told GBN America, according to Express. “They have no idea what is going on with the health of Kate. They have really no idea, it seems, what’s going on with the King, so she has really nothing to offer.”

There were rumors that Harry and Meghan did not learn of Kate’s cancer diagnosis until the whole world did, though it’s unclear if that is true.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a chance to spend time with the royals soon

Harry and Meghan are headed for the UK in May (barring any security issues), and it could give the Sussex family a chance to mend things with Charles and Kate. Kate’s diagnosis has possibly changed the way Harry and Prince William view their relationship, though it’s hard to say what’s going through the men’s heads.

Harry did say in a February interview with Good Morning America that he is “grateful” for the time he is able to spend with his family and that he loves them. Harry and Meghan’s upcoming UK return could be yet another chance for the family to overcome the challenges that their relationships have faced through the years. It’s likely that Harry will spend some time with his father, but it’s unclear whether he plans to pay a visit to William and Kate or whether the two couples’ kids will spend any time together during the trip.