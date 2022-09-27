Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Non-Verbal Behaviors at Queen’s Funeral Were Revealing, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s non-verbal behaviors during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, pointing out how they toned down their typical PDA. According to the expert, the Sussexes displayed some subtle gestures that showed their support for one another.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language wasn’t ‘affectionate and tactile’ at the queen’s funeral, expert says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle noticeably kept their more “tactile” connections to a minimum at the queen’s funeral, body language expert Katia Loisel explained to 7Life. The couple walked with some distance between them without holding hands as they typically do. Loisel said the move to walk without clasping hands might have, in part, been “in response to recent criticism.”

The expert pointed out, “It was interesting to note the lack of affection and mutual touch between Prince Harry and Meghan.”

She added, “Whilst we see some postural echoing between the pair on a couple of occasions, their bodies orientated towards one another, for the most part they appeared to avoid contact tie signs such as their signature hand holds in favor of a more formal distance, perhaps as a show of respect or in response to recent criticism.”

Expert points out how Harry and Meghan’s non-verbal body language showed they were giving one another ‘reassurance’

Loisel addressed the way Harry and Meghan touched hands briefly as they were leaving, telling Skynews.com.au the couple was “non-verbally seeking one another out.”

She explained the way their “torsos and head tilted inwards” showed “an attempt to provide and receive comfort and reassurance.”

Loisel added, “However, it’s important to see these non-verbal behaviors for what they are, not as a sign of disrespect, but two people reaching out for help and finding solace in one another during what is an incredibly difficult time.”

She told 7Life, “This reaching out is very much in line with the tactile and affectionate couple they are — and Prince Harry’s work as a passionate ambassador for mental health ties into that.”

Prince Harry showed a gesture that indicated a big stress release

Harry was spotted after the committal service at St. George’s Chapel getting into a car with Meghan, where he puffed his cheeks and exhaled before they drove away.

The small move spoke volumes, according to Loisel, who told 7Life that this moment was a way to release stress from the very emotional day.

“As Prince Harry and Meghan prepared to enter their car, we see a moment of connection between the pair,” Loisel explained. “Prince Harry gently is touching the small of Meghan’s back in a reassuring gesture.”

She continued, “Entering the vehicle behind Meghan, Prince Harry puffed his cheeks before blowing outwards — it’s a pacifying behavior used to release stress.”

The body language expert added, “The exhale provides a cathartic release.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

