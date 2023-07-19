Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Obsessed With Keeping Baby Archie’s Birth a Secret, Royal Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Prince Archie, back in 2019. However, the couple reportedly wanted very much to keep Archie's birth a secret -- and sources say Harry was obsessed with the idea of not sharing Archie's birth with the public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, while Harry and Meghan were still working members of the royal family. Of course, royal family tradition says that the baby should be introduced to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, but Harry and Meghan didn’t want to follow that protocol; they wanted much more privacy for the birth of their first child.

Royal sources say that Harry became borderline “obsessed” with keeping Archie’s birth a secret, and Meghan supposedly thought the idea of so heavily publicizing the birth felt “barbaric.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie in 2019 | Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to keep Archie’s birth a secret

When Meghan Markle announced her pregnancy, people immediately thought she would follow in the steps of royals before her with a massive introduction outside the hospital just hours after giving birth. However, the duchess wanted to do things differently (fair enough, considering most of us wonder how those women were able to get themselves out of bed so shortly after delivery), and Meghan and Harry did not want to do things the same way.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that Harry became “obsessed” with keeping Archie’s birth as private as possible — and Meghan hated the idea of having to be so so public with her first child’s birth. “It was not just Harry that was obsessed with keeping the details a secret,” Schofield said. “Meghan thought the entire ordeal was barbaric and did not want to participate. Meghan originally didn’t even want to have the baby in a hospital … The Duchess wanted to do everything in secret at home but was told there could be too many complications since it was a geriatric pregnancy.”

Fair enough, right? Welcoming a baby is an incredibly private moment for two people, and it’s understandable that Harry and Meghan wanted to share in the experience by themselves rather than with the press and public.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Prince Archie in 2019 | Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images

Related There Is a Chance Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Reunite With the Royal Family Later This Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since had a second child, Princes Lilibet

Harry and Meghan moved to California less than a year after Archie was born, and they have since welcomed a second child: A daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, who is named after Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. Harry and Meghan had left the royal family by the time Lilibet was born, meaning they no longer had to battle with the family or the media over how they wanted to welcome their second child. Lilibet was born in California, and Harry and Meghan decided on their own terms when and how to introduce her to the world.

The two have said in the past that they plan to only have two children due to overpopulation and environmental factors. Lilibet was born in 2021, and it’s unlikely Harry and Meghan will have any more kids. The jury is also still out on whether Harry and Meghan’s kids will get to know their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis who are Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids.