The royal family shuffled around the biographies of its members on its official website in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Details regarding Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew were pushed to the bottom of the clan’s website. However, their biographies appear to need some updating, as they are royally outdated.

The royal family website has a wealth of information regarding the roles of the storied clan

The royal family’s official website has a wealth of information for those who wish to learn more about the historical clan. It includes not only current news and information about the members of the House of Windsor but older information as well.

Also included are facts about the many royal family residences and its royal collection. This priceless archive is made up of over one million objects. These include 7,000 paintings and over 150,000 works on paper. Also included are watercolors, drawings, 450,000 photographs, tapestries, furniture, ceramics, textiles, carriages, weapons, armor, jewelry, and clocks.

However, the website was adjusted after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Sept. 2022. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew appear to have been pushed to the bottom of the family’s biography section. As non-working royals, that makes perfect sense, but their bios need some serious updates.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official biographies are royally outdated

King Charles III leads the royal family, and his information heads the page. He is followed by his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort. William, The Prince of Wales, comes next, along with his wife, Kate, The Princess of Wales. Prince Edward, King Charles III’s brother, is next, followed by his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, is featured, followed by Anne, Princess Royal. Prince Henry, the Duke of Gloucester, and Edward, the Duke of Kent’s biographies. Princess Alexandra rounds out the royal family. Then, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew’s biographies are at the bottom. The royal family reordered the list to reflect these changes and moved all non-working members to the bottom.

Prince Harry’s bio states he and Meghan are “balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor their duty to the queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home.” It does not mention the Duke of Susex’s two children, Archie and Lillibet. The couple’s main residence remains in California.

Meghan Markle’s page does mention the couple’s children. However, it says she “will continue to support several charitable causes and organizations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated, including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare.” However, in Feb. 2021, The Washington Post revealed Meghan and Harry lost the last of their patronages and any honorary military titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior royals and moved to California in 2020

The couple moved to Montecito, California, in June 2020 after stating they wanted space to raise their son Archie and to develop their Archewell Foundation. A daughter, Lilibet, was born in 2021, reported the BBC. The couple also stepped back from their roles as senior royals.

However, Harry retained his title of Prince, and the couple kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. But, they are no longer addressed as Their Royal Highness (HRH).

In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the prince blamed his family’s complicity regarding the perilous media scrutiny he and Meghan endured. He claimed they felt threatened by the Sussexes’ explosive popularity, and Harry suggests some family members’ offices gave the tabloids damning information about himself and his wife.