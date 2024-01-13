Prince Archie's probably headed for school alongside 'the children of other celebrities,' according to royal author Tom Quinn.

It’s getting to be that time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The time in their journey as parents to send their oldest child, 4-year-old Prince Archie, to kindergarten. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be gearing up for Archie to transition from taking preschool classes to kindergarten. According to a royal author, he’ll likely follow in his mom and dad’s footsteps.

Harry and Meghan are expected to enroll Archie in an exclusive kindergarten class

It’s off to kindergarten for Archie. While Harry and Meghan haven’t revealed where their son will attend school, royal author Tom Quinn has an idea.

Quinn, whose most recent book, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, examines the lives of royal children, thinks Archie’s set to go to a private school, like his parents before him.

But not just any private school. A “very exclusive” kindergarten with other “celebrity children,” Quinn told Express.

“The only thing I’ve heard, because of Meghan’s background working in the kind of Hollywood world, he would be going to a very exclusive school, where the children of other celebrities go,” the author said.

Archie lives with his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, 2, as well as Harry and Meghan, in Montecito, California. While Harry’s main concern is likely safety, Quinn noted the couple probably didn’t even consider public schools.

The reason being that Archie could feel uncomfortable and that he’d be more at ease with kids of similar backgrounds. Not to mention Meghan’s own experience growing up attending private schools.

Sending Archie to school with other celebrity kids may be a comfort to Meghan

Quinn continued, saying that, in his opinion, what Meghan — and Harry — know, i.e. having a private education, is likely a contributing factor to where Archie will go to kindergarten.

“I just think Meghan feels comfortable with people who, that’s why she’s living there, like rockstars, their children always go to school together,” he said. “And famous actors, their children go to school together.”

Meghan herself attended private schools in Los Angeles, California. She began her education at Hollywood’s Little Red Schoolhouse before attending Immaculate Heart High School and eventually getting a degree from Northwestern University in Illinois.

Meghan’s high school has a long list of celebrity graduates, including the likes of Lucille Ball, Tyra Banks, Dakota Johnson, and Katharine McPhee (she and Meghan were in the same class), just to name a few.

Meanwhile, Harry went to private schools in England. He attended Ludgrove School, followed by Eton College, a prestigious boarding school for boys, which he revealed in Spare he didn’t like.

Meghan previously said she doesn’t want Archie’s school drop-off to involve ‘people snapping pictures’

Part of Harry and Meghan’s supposed desire to send Archie to an exclusive kindergarten could stem from other topics they’ve discussed since leaving life as working royals: security.

In a 2022 cover interview with The Cut, Meghan remarked that it would’ve likely been impossible to get Archie from school “without a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures” had she and Harry remained in England.

“Sorry, I have a problem with that,” Meghan told the interviewer as the two drove to pick Archie up from school. “That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy,” the now-42-year-old added. “That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

Many U.K. journalists and commentators pushed back on Meghan’s comment, citing press standards and only two cameras typically being permitted for a royal child’s first day of school.

Not having to worry about cameras as Archie embarks on kindergarten also aligns with Harry and Meghan keeping their children largely out of the public eye, as they’ve done since becoming parents in 2019 and 2021, respectively.