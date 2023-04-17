Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Playing a ‘Power Game’ With Delayed Coronation RSVP — Historian

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waited to RSVP to the coronation in what a historian calls a “power game.” Ahead, a timeline of the events surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s coronation invitation and why it suggests they feel they’re “above the rules.”

Speculation on Harry and Meghan’s coronation attendance goes back months

For those who haven’t closely followed the will-they-or-won’t-they saga surrounding Harry and Meghan’s coronation RSVP, here’s a recap.

Ever since Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 and King Charles III ascended the throne, there’s been speculation as to whether or not Harry and Meghan would attend.

The speculation only increased after the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries in December 2022, as well as Harry’s Spare memoir a month later.

Then, in March 2023, came an update. A spokesperson revealed Harry and Meghan had received “email correspondence” from the king’s office about the coronation. (Note the wording suggested it didn’t happen with any direct father-to-son contact.)

Additionally, the spokesperson didn’t share whether or not the pair would be attending the ceremony.

Speculation continued, with some saying Harry and Meghan were probably navigating the logistics of going to the coronation. Others thought they were “childish” not to RSVP immediately.

On April 12, Buckingham Palace revealed Harry and Meghan’s coronation RSVP. Harry, they said, would attend the ceremony alone. Meanwhile, Meghan — and their two children — would remain stateside.

Historian says Harry and Meghan were ‘holding out’ on their coronation RSVP as ‘global brands’

Harry and Meghan’s RSVP reportedly came days after the deadline. So why the wait? It was part of a “game,” according to historian Tessa Dunlop.

“They were playing a game, of course they were. It’s about power. It’s a power game,” Dunlop said (via OK! Magazine).

She continued, saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “consider themselves above the rules.”

“I’m sure with the potential viewing appeal of the coronation, they’re eye candy, they’re global brands, so they were holding out,” Dunlop said.

Whether or not Harry and Meghan were “holding out” on purpose as part of a “power game,” the pair’s RSVP, their plans for coronation day have been unveiled.

A commentator believes Harry and Meghan may have RSVP’d long before Buckingham Palace’s statement



Commentator and To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield previously said the couple might have RSVP’d to the coronation earlier on the condition of discretion.

“[They] have through their actions signalled [sic] that they do not believe that they owe the public anything,” she told the U.K.’s Express. “Harry and Meghan have become increasingly private about their movements in and out of the UK due to security concerns.”

“I imagine that the palace has been informed that Harry and Meghan plan to attend the King’s Coronation with the request of discretion to ensure safe travel,” she continued.

After all, Harry made a surprise appearance at a London, England, tabloid lawsuit hearing on March 27 in what one royal expert believes could be a new strategy.

The coronation is at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, the same day Harry and Meghan’s son, Prince Archie, turns four.