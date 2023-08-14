The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's behavior has led the monarch to keep his distance from the couple says a former royal editor.

Throughout August 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained in the public eye. The couple appeared in a video to announce the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund winners. Then, Harry traveled to Singapore to participate in a Sentebale charity polo match, and Meghan was spotted at a Taylor Swift concert in California. However, despite their new visibility, the couple are still royal outsiders after pushing King Charles “right to the limit,” says a royal expert.

King Charles, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry photographed in 2018 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

King Charles pushed ‘so far’ by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Charlie Rae, former royal editor of The Sun, discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview for Talk TV. He believes the couple speaking out against the royal family cemented their status as outsiders.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come total outcasts,” Rae said. “They’ve had their HRH titles [His and Her Royal Highness] stripped from the royal family website.”

Rae continued that Harry was told from the start “of his Montecito exodus” he could no longer HRH publicly. While the couple still has the titles, they can no longer use them to “further their careers.”

However, while King Charles is still a “loving father ” to his younger son, Rae claims the monarch can only be pressed “so far.” He says Harry and Meghan “have pushed him right to the limit.”

“They’re no longer invited to any of the upcoming royal events. However, there is no official memorial for Queen Elizabeth. What’s going to happen is Catherine [Middleton] and Prince William will issue a statement on the day. And, Charles will spend it in quiet reflection,” he continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were excluded from a family gathering for Queen Elizabeth

Per the BBC, the royal family will not partake in an official event to mark the first anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. However, most senior royals were invited to Balmoral for the annual summer holiday, where the queen died in 2022.

King Charles, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children are expected to remain at the family home where they will mark the day. Charles is scheduled to spend Sept. 8 “quietly and privately,” the outlet said.

Furthermore, Charlie Rae said the king would take a page from his mother’s playbook, spending the day honoring his mother’s passing. Prior, Queen Elizabeth marked the anniversaries of her father, George VI’s death with no official events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exclusion from this somber anniversary is reportedly in response to how they publicly handled themselves during the queen’s last year of life. Rae believes the couple did “everything they could” to “upset the royal family.”

Is there any way Prince Harry would be welcomed back into the royal family?

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry photographed in 2018 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

After leaving the royal family in early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed their displeasure with the clan for three years. Royal expert Charlie Rae believes the Duke of Sussex’s behavior will continue to impact his relationship with other senior royals.

“The Netflix series, the Oprah [Winfrey] interview; they [Harry and Meghan] were not supportive of the royal family,” Rae said. He subsequently addressed whether or not Prince Harry would ever be welcomed back into Kensington Palace.

He addressed rumors of a split between the couple, saying that even if Meghan weren’t in the picture, it would still be difficult for Harry to reunite with his family. “I’m not so sure he would be welcomed back by some members of the royal family.”

“It’s that adage; he’s made his bed, now he has to lie in it,” he continued. But, “Too much has happened. However, I can’t ever see it being the way it was ever again, with or without Meghan.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple works for Netflix to produce content for the streamer as part of a $100M deal signed in 2020.