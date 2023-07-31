Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Quietly Looking to Change Direction ‘Going Forward’ — Which Explains Their Recent Silence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been laying relatively low since Meghan's Spotify deal ended. And one expert says it's because they're "taking stock" of where they are now and re-evaluating their next move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be on the brink of restructuring their fame once again. Back in 2020, Harry and Meghan had a revelation that led them to step back from their roles as working senior royals and move to the United States, where they launched Archewell. Since then, though, the two haven’t exactly made it out of the spotlight in the way they had hoped.

Now, one expert says the two have been laying so low lately because they are once more looking for a new way forward.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly re-evaluating their business plans

When Harry and Meghan launched Archewell, it was meant to be the parent company of all of their business ventures going forward. However, the deals haven’t panned out exactly as the couple had hoped. While their Netflix documentary was wildly successful, they did suffer a blow when Netflix canceled their animated series, “Pearl,” when it had to make a series of cuts. Then, after one season of her Archetypes podcast, Spotify axed the deal, with Meghan mutually parting ways with the company. Now, one expert thinks Harry and Meghan’s recent silence is because they’re re-evaluating their next move.

Marketing and consumer research expert Pauline Maclaren told Express: “I have previously said [Harry and Meghan’s] Archewell brand was getting completely smothered by their own ‘personality brands’ — and I think we have definitely seen that.”

Speaking about Harry’s memoir, Maclaren added that it “was an amazing best-seller but it didn’t do them any favors” in terms of building a strong, likeable reputation among the public. And now, Harry and Meghan are reportedly taking a step back in order to figure out where they stand and what their next move is. “At the moment, Harry and Meghan are really taking stock of where they are and where they are going forward,” Maclaren said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2021 | Robert Kamau/GC Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent just as much time in the spotlight in the US

Harry and Meghan’s relocation to the United States didn’t exactly give them the reprieve they had hoped for. Back in May, the two had attended an awards ceremony in New York City when they released a statement saying they were on a two-hour car chase — but others involved in the alleged chase suggested it wasn’t much of a chase at all, which damaged the couple’s credibility and had some think they were seeking attention.

Now, some have tried to call the couple’s marriage and finances into question. While there is absolutely nothing to prove Harry and Meghan are struggling personally or professionally, some members of the public have questioned why the two didn’t acknowledge their fifth wedding anniversary and how the couple will continue to afford their multi-million dollar mansion if another deal gets slashed. But ultimately, it’s all speculation, as Harry and Meghan have remained mum on pretty much all aspects of their current situation. Time will tell if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once again take a new approach to making money in their post-royal life.