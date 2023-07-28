Kinsley Schofield has several ideas that could help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving forward in public life.

A royal commentator claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in a “crisis” and “need to turn things around” personally and professionally to achieve their desired success. Moreover, she believes the couple must move fast to secure new opportunities and rebrand themselves.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose together at a naming and unveiling ceremony for the new Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018, in Dubbo, Australia | Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to move ‘fast’

Kinsley Schofield appeared in a video for Talk TV where she shared her views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new public dilemma. But do they continue on their current path, or does the couple rebrand and try and carve out a new niche in the public eye?

“We are in a crisis situation for Meghan and Harry’s brand. Likewise, the reality is that they have to secure some new opportunities, and they’ve got to do it fast,” Schofield suggested.

She continued, “This is crisis time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex here in Los Angeles, CA. They’re looking for job opportunities. But what Harry and Meghan need a good publicist to turn everything back around right now.”

Schofield believes that the couple’s overall value has fallen in Hollywood. This is coupled with being dropped by Spotify and their reported issues with Netflix.

“Some companies are asking if the couple is worth big bucks moving forward,” Schofield claims. “They’ve got to correct the narrative.”

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield’s solution for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

To reboot their professional careers, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must rebrand and prove to businesses they are ready to get to work, says Kinsley Schofield. She says that unless the Sussex’s “need to show they are easy to work with and are not difficult,” this won’t happen.

She continued, “They need their popularity to increase. But, they also need people to root for them again.”

Schofield believes the couple needs more high-profile allies, similar to those who stood up for the couple after they left royal life behind in 2020. These include Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, she says.

What types of work could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle succeed in moving forward?

Meghan Markle looks at Prince Harry during a visit to Nottingham Academy on December 1, 2017 | Andy Stenning/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes there are two realistic and good fits for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving forward. However, this would place the tight-knit couple on different professional paths.

She says, “Realistically, Prince Harry should do the speaker circuit. He could be paid a lot of money to speak to businesses and corporations like ” Barack Obama or Mark Zuckerberg.”

Schofield continued, “Harry has dealt with a lot in his life. He is a war veteran. But, I think he’s accomplished enough to stand on a stage and talk to people about how he went from point A to point B.”

However, she sees a different path for Meghan. “I think we are going to see The Tig 2.0. website, and I think she’s going to go into influencer mode. It’s a little work for a lot of money.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are contracted to Netflix for $100M to produce content for the streaming service. The couple are reportedly in the planning stages for a series titled Bad Manners. Also in the works is a documentary chronicling Prince Harry’s trip to Africa, where he plans to walk in his mother, Princess Diana’s footsteps.