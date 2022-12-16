Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says

Harry & Meghan — in its entirety — is now on Netflix (Volume II dropped Dec. 15). And, apparently, the stars aren’t 100% happy with it. A commentator says Prince Harry and ​​Meghan Markle are “a bit disappointed” with how the docuseries turned out.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

“From what I’m being told, the Sussexes are a bit disappointed with the final product,” Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and founder of To Di for Daily, said (via Marie Claire).

Why? Perhaps, at least in part, because they weren’t in control. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Netflix on the project via Archewell Productions. However, they didn’t necessarily have the final say in working on the docuseries.

“Their feedback was always welcome, but they ultimately did not have complete creative control and Netflix was really excited about the product that [director] Liz Garbus delivered,” Schofield said. “Netflix did not want to continue to tweak it.”

The podcast host continued, saying they believed Meghan had a “clear vision.”

“This is not a critical observation, but I believe that Meghan is a perfectionist and has a clear vision of how she wants her family to be depicted,” she added. “She does not have the ability to execute the project herself from start to finish, which results in creative clashes.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘strategic’ with their on-screen representation but not entirely happy with ‘Harry & Meghan’, commentator explains

Despite not directing the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan came at the show in a “strategic” way, according to Schofield.

“Harry and Meghan were strategic in the representation of their relationship,” she said. “It is important to Meghan that the world know that they are in love.”

The couple discussed their first date in 2016, going to Botswana together, and being in a long-distance relationship before getting engaged in 2017. Between the walk down memory lane and never-before-seen photos, they’re supposedly not content with Harry & Meghan.

“The Sussexes feel like the docuseries leans too much into the drama and victimhood — more than they had anticipated,” Schofield said. “Today, Meghan wants to be seen as a thought leader and a changemaker, and they want to put the past behind them. I also think that they recognize that the public wants to move on, too.”

‘Harry & Meghan’ isn’t a ‘love letter’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘causes’ or a ‘vehicle’ to ‘set the record straight’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Netflix courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to Schofield, the Netflix docuseries doesn’t exactly check the boxes for Harry and Meghan. “Ultimately, the final project is not necessarily a love letter to their causes, and it is not the vehicle that they were looking for to set the record straight,” she said.

“Thankfully, Liz Garbus is really talented and if you’re a fan of the Sussexes, you will enjoy the docuseries. If you’re not a fan or you’re undecided, I don’t think it will sway you.”

Harry & Meghan: A Global Netflix Event, Volumes I and II, are now streaming on Netflix.