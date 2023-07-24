A neighbor of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried to share information about their home but was turned away at their gate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, CA, in 2020, shortly after leaving their positions as senior royal family members. According to their neighbor, the couple began a new life in the upscale community but remained to themselves. However, when he offered to provide the couple with information regarding the historic home they currently live in, he was reportedly turned away at the gate, with a firm “not interested.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath on April 6, 2018, in Bath, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A neighbor offered to share historic details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home but was turned away

Frank McGinty, who lives next door to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reportedly tried to reach out to the couple regarding the historical elements of their home. However, he was turned away at the gate by their security guard.

McGinty welcomed his neighbors with the intent to pass along some movies he had created about the historical elements of the neighborhood. These included the couple’s home, located on the fabled McCormick estate.

“I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan’s property, and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb,” McGinty said in his memoir Get Off Your Street. The book details his experiences visiting all seven continents.

“Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property, and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren’t interested,” he explained. But, “The gate guy turned me away and wouldn’t take the film, just saying ‘they’re not interested.'”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbor was surprised the Sussex’s chose that area of Montecito to raise their family

Frank McGinty said that Riven Rock, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased their home, is generally an older community. He shared his thoughts with the Montecito Journal.

“It’s surprising they came here. People are typically older. It’s where the elephants come to die,” he quipped of the area where Harry and Meghan raise their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In his book, McGinty describes the community as 34 homes surrounded by a thick stone wall surrounding 87 acres. He subsequently discussed the 2018 mudslides, which devastated the community.

The US Navy Veteran also shared details of the enclave where Stanley McCormick lived for 40 years. “He was the son of Cyrus McCormick, the inventor of the mechanical reaper and one of the leaders of the Industrial Revolution. Unfortunately, Stanley had a form of schizophrenia and was confined to Riven Rock with his two male nurses.”

It was this type of information and more Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbor wished to share

Upon learning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had moved into the enclave of stunning private homes. Frank McGinty believed a visit was in order. He claims he was trying to be “neighborly.”

“I was trying to be neighborly. If they were interested in the neighborhood, I’ve got a lot of information,” he explained.

He also told the Montecito Journal the couple keeps to themselves. “We don’t see them very much around here,” McGinty added.

The couple’s mansion on Rockbridge Road was built on the Riven Rock estate. Riven Rock’s main house was lost in a fire after the 1925 earthquake, and the estate has since been divided into smaller residences.

“We did everything we could to get this house,” Meghan told The Cut of the luxe property. “Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

Elements of this story were first reported by Newspress.com.