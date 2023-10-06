Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Returning to New York For the First Time Since Their Alleged Car Chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming back to New York for the first time since the spring to host a conference on World Mental Health Day. It's the first time the two have been bacl to the city since their reported 'near-catastrophic' car chase in spring of 2023.

It’s been several months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last visited New York City. The two royals spent time in New York back in May 2023, and as some might recall, their visit was clouded by the alleged car chase controversy. Harry and Meghan were supposedly involved in a dangerous car chase for roughly two hours after they attended the Ms. Foundation Awards ceremony, but the whole ordeal wound up getting some push back from both the public and those involved. Now, Harry and Meghan are preparing to visit New York City once more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City in 2022 | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit New York City in mid-October

Harry and Meghan have continued to do charitable work since leaving the royal family, and back in 2020, they launched Archewell, a philanthropic brand that raises awareness of various issues happening around the world. On October 10, Harry and Meghan will be back in New York City, where they’ll host an in-person Archewell event, according to Express. The event takes place on World Mental Health Day and is reportedly a mental health initiative involving people who have lost loved ones. The event is titled “The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age.”

“The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told People.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to New York City marks the first time they are returning to the city since having a difficult time evading the paparazzi back in spring of 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

What happened during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s car chase?

Back in May 2023, Harry and Meghan were visiting New York City so Meghan could be honored at the Ms. Foundation Awards, and while the awards show went well, the night didn’t end as planned. A spokesperson for the couple said the two were involved in a “near-catastrophic” car chase that left them evading the paparazzi for hours; they even wound up taking a taxi as a means of escape.

The car chase drew national attention because there was a bit of controversy surrounding how it all played out. While Harry was likely jarred given how a car chase impacted his mother’s fate, the cab driver who took Harry and Meghan to their hotel didn’t seem to think it was too serious. Plus, many New Yorkers questioned how fast Harry and Meghan could have possible been traveling in a city with more traffic than almost anywhere else in the world.

It stirred up a lot of intrigue about the couple and how they present themselves. While most people don’t know what actually happened, it’s clear that it heavily impacted the two. They’ll likely take additional precautions this time around in order to avoid any more traumatic experiences. It’s unclear if Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will accompany the two once more; she attended the Ms. Foundation Awards with Harry and Meghan in the spring.