Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made ‘Rifts’ Look Like They ‘Never Happened’ in Germany

Before King Charles III became, well, king, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Germany. It was just days ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. A lot has happened since. However, at the time, a body language expert noticed how the couple made it look as if friction within the royal family were nonexistent.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Germany in September 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Germany as part of a four-day tour in September 2022. After a One Young World opening ceremony speech, they were off to Düsseldorf to mark one year until the Invictus Games.

There Harry and Meghan received a warm welcome from awaiting crowds. They also took an hour-long boat cruise on the Rhine, met officials, and greeted potential competitors in the 2023 Invictus Games.

Germany red carpet event brought out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘royal side’

Speaking to the U.K.’s Express, body language expert Judi James took a closer look at Harry and Meghan’s time in Germany. Zeroing in on their Sept. 6 red carpet appearance, she noted how the couple seemed to put their “royal side” on display.

“The red carpet and the waiting crowds do seem to have brought out the couple’s royal side and Harry’s more relaxed side,” James said.

She continued, saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behaved like they did as senior “working” royals.

“This is where they both begin to fall into very similar behaviour [sic] that we used to see when they appeared as royals in the U.K.,” James said. She noted how Meghan worked the crowd “like a personal friend, chatting eagerly and posing for selfies.”

Meanwhile, Harry let loose “his more fun side, seeming relieved at the kind of reception he would have been used to before the rifts with his family.”

“Watching them here it could be possible to imagine those rifts had never happened and that they are still a popular branch of the Firm on another royal tour,” the expert claimed.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Germany visit they cut their tour short as Queen Elizabeth’s health declined

Shortly after Harry and Meghan visited Germany they returned to England to gear up for their final engagement. However, the queen’s health began to decline.

Buckingham Palace released a statement about doctors making her “comfortable” at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. Members of the royal family, including Harry, rushed to be with the queen. Although, not long after the initial announcement, on Sept. 8, the palace announced the queen’s death.

What started as a four-day trip to the U.K. and Germany became a much longer stay for Harry and Meghan. They canceled their scheduled appearance at the 2022 WellChild Awards in London, England, on Sept. 8 (Harry later spoke to the winners on a video call.).

Harry and Meghan joined the Prince and Princess of Wales outside Windsor Castle to greet crowds and see public tributes to the queen. They also took part in various events — vigils and lying in state — before finally attending the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

