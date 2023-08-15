The Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles appear to be the couple's only link to the House of Windsor.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have walked away from royal life in March 2020, but they continue to utilize some of the perks that come with being a member of the House of Windsor. One of these perks is using their duke and duchess of Sussex titles. One writer claims this is the “only currency” they have left.

A royal writer says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles are the ‘only currency’ they have left

Writer Kara Kennedy spoke to GBNews about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s use of their royal titles, despite exiting their roles as senior royals. She claims the royal link is the “only currency” they have left as they navigate life outside Kensington Palace.

The couple’s HRH titles were removed from the royal family website in early August. This move by the palace reflected an agreement between the couple and the monarchy that they would no longer use them after leaving royal life behind.

“It is absolutely time for this,” Kennedy explained. “I’m surprised that people out there don’t think this.”

She continued, “Their titles are the only currency they have left. Their only formal connection to the British royal family.”

“Finally, the HRH was taken away from them,” Kennedy stated. “Now it’s time to cut them off once and for all.”

She concluded, “If they respect the institution or [Queen Elizabeth] who gave them those titles, I would probably support them keeping them. However, the way they have treated the royal family for the past three and one-half years, they should them now.”

‘Harry is a prince by blood,’ and Meghan can use the ‘princess’ title if Duchess is scrapped

Royal editor Ingrid Seward added her own commentary regarding whether or not all of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles should be removed. She said it would take an act of Parliament to do so.

“Harry is a prince by blood,” she explained. “You can’t take that away from him; he’s [King Charles’] second son.”

“If the Duke and Duchess titles were removed, Harry would still be Prince Henry of Wales, and Meghan would be Princess Henry of Wales,” Seward explained.

“In my mind, that will be worse than her being the Duchess of Sussex,” the royal editor continued. “By right, Meghan could use that title.”

Do Harry and Meghan still stand in solidarity with one another?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been under a microscope for several years. However, in the past year alone, scrutiny continues to follow the couple wherever they go.

The couple did not publicly appear together until May of this year. Then, they attended an event in New York City where Ms. Magazine gave Meghan an award.

The couple was snapped by paparazzi at a Los Angeles basketball game at another time and with their children at a July 4th parade. However, it wasn’t until August 2023 that Harry and Meghan filmed a video clip to support the winners of a youth technology award they helped fund.

Kara Kennedy says the couple appear to not “stand in solidarity” with one another. “We haven’t seen many examples of them in solidarity and saving face,” she said.

However, Kennedy believes that the couple will continue to partake in more events apart than together as Meghan tries to distance herself from the narrative she and Harry pushed for three years regarding the royal family. “She is trying to get on with her life and rebuild her reputation,” the writer says.

Meghan Markle signed with Hollywood agency William Morris Endeavor earlier this year. This lucrative partnership will reportedly “build out her business ventures.”