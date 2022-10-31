Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Seemingly Issue a ‘Warning’ to the Royal Family Ahead of His ‘Derogatory’ Memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s memoir officially has a release date. The tell-all will hit bookstores in January 2023, with speculation that ‘Spare’ could be quite “derogatory” in regards to the royal family. According to one royal expert, there could be a clue about what’s coming in the recent update of the Archewell website. Did Harry and Meghan Markle just issue a “warning” to the Firm?

Prince Harry’s ‘derogatory’ memoir ‘Spare’ to be released in January 2023

Penguin Random House has released details about Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir, which will hit bookstores all across the world on January 10, 2023. The announcement comes after the book was “tentatively scheduled” to be released at the end of this year.

The book is titled Spare, and will be published in 16 languages. It will be released alongside an audiobook read by Prince Harry. The book’s title is a reference to his position as the “spare heir” — a term commonly used in the media since he is the younger brother of the heir apparent to the throne, Prince William.

“Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. For Harry, this is his story at last,” reads the publisher’s statement.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express that Harry’s choice of title is an “ominous” sign for the royal family and they are likely “worried.” He also noted that the book’s release date is almost two years to the day that Harry and Meghan announced their exit.

“When someone refers to themselves as a ‘spare’, it is, at best, cynical, and at worst derogatory,” Fitzwilliams explained.

Did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issue a ‘warning’ to the royal family?

“As a future Queen, it was sometimes said, Diana’s duty was to produce an ‘heir and a spare,'” Fitzwilliams noted. “Harry’s choice of title, published almost two years to the day when the Sussexes announced they were stepping back only subsequently to step down as senior working royals, is ominous.”

Harry and Meghan recently uploaded photos to their Archewell website from their charity engagements during their trip to Germany and the United Kingdom. According to royal author Angela Levin, the quote that accompanied the photos had an underlying tone that suggested Harry and Meghan were telling the world they could “do without the royal family.”

“Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world,” the quote read. It was signed “Harry and Meg” underneath. There is also no mention of the couple’s ties to the royal family on the website, with the exception of using the Duke and Duchess titles in the “about” section.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the family as working royals

“What’s very interesting is you can always read the underlying content of what they want to say really, and the main thing, right at the beginning, is ‘each of us can change our communities,” Levin said, per Express.

“I think that’s saying very much that they can do without the royal family, they don’t need them, they’re fine where they are, they’re building another community. And then ‘all of us can change the world’, they’re back to wanting to be global and saying to the Royal Family, ‘we can do without you,’ but actually they can’t”

Levin says the quote that Harry and Meghan shared on their Archewell website was a subtle confirmation that they had no plans to return to the royal family as working members.

