Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shocked and in Disbelief After Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Hang Out With Piers Morgan ‘Behind Their Backs’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost quite a few allies in the royal family after they decided to step down from their roles in 2020. However, it was believed that the duke’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie remained on good terms with them. In fact Eugenie, who visited the Sussexes in California, was considered to still be extremely close to the prince. But that may not be the case anymore especially after Eugenie and Beatrice were seen hanging out with long time Harry and Meghan critic Piers Morgan.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse in 2018 | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sussexes ‘astonished’ that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were spotted out with Morgan

Royal watchers are aware that Morgan isn’t a fan of Harry and Meghan. The talk show host previously admitted that he had formed a friendship with the duchess years ago but she stopped talking to him once she met Prince Harry.

Since then, Morgan hasn’t held back with his opinions and has bashed the Sussexes’ over their antics and drama with the royal family. That’s why Meghan and Harry are reportedly “astonished” that Beatrice and Eugenie were spotted laughing and joking with Morgan during a night out at a London pub.

A source told OK! Magazine: “After everything Piers has said about them as a couple – especially Meghan, who he’s called so many names — Harry and Meghan are astonished that they’ve gone behind their backs. It will be interesting to see how Harry interacts with his cousins during the coronation.”

(L-R): Princess Eugenie, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at the Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth | Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

Beatrice and Eugenie don’t appear as close with Harry and Meghan as they once were

The Sussexes may be shocked that the princesses were hanging out and having a good time with their archenemy but there have been rumblings ever since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral that the sisters aren’t as close as they once were with the duke and duchess.

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas picked up on a few gestures which showed some tension between them that day. He observed that the limited interaction between Eugenie and Meghan in particular was very telling.

“There is some resistance between them,” says Rosas. “This should not be it. If they are friends and they can support each other–it’s precisely in this moment when friends are going to naturally gravitate toward each other, which is not happening here.”

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He also observed the duchess give the princess a “cold stare” as they were getting ready to leave the funeral.

The princesses could appear on Morgan’s talk show for a ‘positive’ royal family interview

There are also reports that Beatrice and Eugenie could appear on Morgan’s talk show and have asked King Charles for permission to do so.

But if that were to happen it “won’t be a Harry and Meghan-style interview, because they have requested permission from the king and the interview will portray the family in a very positive light. Eugenie and Beatrice are keen to put their side across and talk about their new lives.”