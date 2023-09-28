The entertainment personality believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should quit it with the PDA.

Sharon Osbourne is best known for her honest critiques of pop culture. One of her current hot topics has been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whom Osbourne calls “disingenuous.” She claims the couple should “give us a break” with their public PDA.

Sharon Osbourne didn’t hold back in her criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In an interview with longtime friend Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alongside her clan: daughter Kelly, son Jack, and husband Ozzy. During an interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon didn’t hold back in her criticism of the couple.

She discussed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behaved at their Invictus Games appearance at the start of September. Sharon finds the couple’s public behavior suspect.

“All of this, you know, cuddly, lovey, holding hands, going everywhere together… it’s so disingenuous,” Sharon says. “It’s like, come on, give us a break from all of that.”

However, Sharon Osbourne is proud of Harry’s overall work with the Invictus Games

Of Prince Harry’s work with the Invictus Games, Sharon said she was a fan of the event. However, she believed Harry and Meghan’s appearance overshadowed the games.

“Everybody was parted. Do you like them? Do you not like them? ‘Oh, I’m for them.’ ‘I’m against them,’” Sharon claimed.

She continued: “And it’s like, they were given far too much importance because what do they do? Yes, Harry has done wonderful things with the Games. He has done an amazing job with the Games. That is incredible.”

As for the monarchy overall, Sharon is a fan. “I love it! Everybody’s human, we’re all human. They do a lot of good, but they’re human beings and f*** up. We all f*** up. So the thing is, they do a lot of good also.”

Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Kelly shares the same opinion as her mother about Harry and Meghan

On the other hand, Sharon Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, doesn’t share the same sentiment toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as her mother. Kelly has been highly critical of the royal couple.

“I just think he’s such a whinger,” Kelly claims. “The thing is, maybe it’s because I feel a certain level of disappointment in the sense where I feel like they had an opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change.”

“But then went down this, like, victim road instead,” Kelly continued. “I get wanting to leave [the royal family]. I get that, but then leave. Don’t leave and give ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was.”

She concluded, “Because again, I said this once before. Life is hard for everybody.”

Sharon Osbourne and her family currently host The Osbournes Podcast. Sharon, Kelly, Ozzy, and Jack discuss and share their opinions on current hot topics and entertainment news.