Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be ‘Strictly Controlled’ at King Charles’ Coronation, Royal Expert Says

A royal expert believes that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles’ coronation in May, they will be “strictly controlled.” According to the expert, the Sussexes will be kept in line to ensure they don’t “overshadow the event.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Expert claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘strictly controlled’ if they attend the king’s coronation

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express that if Prince Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, he believes they will be “strictly controlled.”

“Exactly like at the Platinum Jubilee, their role will be strictly controlled and they won’t have much of a role,” Fitzwilliams said. “The palace know what they are dealing with and who they are dealing with — there’s no chance at all that they will overshadow the event.”

The commentator said royal family “unity” is important for the coronation.

“Unity at the time of the coronation will be paramount,” Fitzwilliams said. “The royals couldn’t hit back to the various allegations and so forth. It’s a matter of saying nothing and letting comments, however outrageous, pass but realizing you can’t trust the Sussexes for a moment.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an invitation to the coronation but it’s unclear if they will attend

In February, Fitzwilliams predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan would get an invitation to the event. “We do know they are going to be invited, that does seem to be so,” he explained at the time. “As to whether or not they’ll come, the answer is probably yes because, remember, they only get their work because they’re royals.”

He continued, “As a result, they have to be seen to be involved in some form. I would think other members of the family will keep discussions with them to the weather. We know the background to this and it is not a happy one.”

In early March, Prince Harry and Meghan finally did receive an invitation to the coronation event, though it’s unclear if they will be in attendance.

Some believe that the Sussexes might not attend the coronation because it is on May 6, the same day as their son Archie’s birthday.

Experts predict Harry and Meghan will make an announcement that upstages Kings Charles’ coronation

With the coronation coinciding with Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s birthday, many experts anticipate the couple will make an announcement that could upstage King Charles’ coronation event.

Royal columnist Lee Cohen told Express that Harry and Meghan could attempt to “upstage” the coronation by making a birthday announcement about Archie.

“It’s terribly petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion,” he explained.

Cohen added, “It’s not as if the royal family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes, quite the opposite.”

In the past, the Sussexes have released photos around the same time as other royal family members, which some royal critics feel isn’t a coincidence.