Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been trying a few new business ventures since moving to the United States back in 2020, but some think they are preparing to launch another whole new project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed their lives back in 2020 when they made the joint decision to step back from their roles as senior royals within the British royal family. Since then, Harry and Meghan have been living in Montecito, California, where they have carved out their own business goals and launched their own charitable foundation, known as Archewell.

Three years later, Harry and Meghan might still be deciding where they want to put the bulk of their energy — and the two are subtly hinting that they could be preparing to drop another major new project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence is speaking volumes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t take long to launch Archewell, the parent company that houses a number of their business and charitable ventures. The two have continued to do work for Archewell, but in recent months, they have drastically slowed on any public appearances surrounding their charitable initiatives. Harry and Meghan appeared in New York City at the start of October to host an event around World Mental Health Day, but outside of that, the duke and duchess have been eerily quiet — and it has some thinking that a new project is in the works.

“From a PR perspective, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public scene could indeed be part of a strategic move, potentially aimed at building anticipation for their next project,” PR expert Renae Smith told Express, suggesting the couple’s silence is “strategic.”

“This approach can be seen as both Good PR and Bad PR, depending on how it’s executed and — perhaps more importantly — perceived,” Smith continued. However, she said the couple’s silence could help them “control” their own narrative, which everyone knows has been hard for them to do in the past. It’s also possible Harry and Meghan are revisiting what their next move could be and don’t necessarily have a plan in place yet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely won’t return to the royal family

There has been plenty of buzz surrounding Harry and Meghan throughout 2023, and some rumors suggest the two are debating working their way back into the royal family. However, the odds of this happening do feel slim.

Harry still is not on speaking terms with his brother, and he appears to barely speak to his father. Harry did attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony back in May 2023, but Meghan has not set foot in the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. While the public doesn’t know exactly what has gone on behind the scenes between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, it’s safe to say they aren’t all back in each other’s good graces. That still could change, though. Harry has said in the past that he does feel like it’s possible to reconcile with his father and brother, though he added that he would ideally likely to see some accountability on behalf of both of them; it seems he has not yet had that wish granted.