Rumors regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's return to England continue to dominate royal chatter.

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell claims that a possible return to the U.K. for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a “load of rubbish.” Her commentary comes on the heels of reports that the royal couple is divided over whether to stay in Montecito, California or return across the pond.

Rumors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are plotting a UK return are a ‘load of rubbish’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are always at the center of rumors surrounding their marriage. However, the latest chatter involves Harry relocating to New York, where transport to the United Kingdom is more accessible than from California.

With these stories alleging the couple’s future may place them on different continents, Lady Colin Campbell weighed in on the issue to GBNews. She calls it all a “load of rubbish.”

She explained that the couple’s story of moving from their plush Montecito, California digs changes weekly. “My understanding, reading between the lines, is that this is another attempt by them to get headlines.”

Campbell continued, “But I will say one thing: if they move to England, they won’t be moving. Harry will be staying here sometimes. It suits his status as a Counsellor of State and a possible Reagent should anything happen to William in the future.”

What could a move to the United Kingdom do to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously left the United Kingdom and their royal roles behind in early 2020. The couple announced they would be stepping down as senior royals and, ultimately, moved to the United States, where they raised their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan have lived in Montecito for three years. However, rumors that Harry wishes to return to the U.K. linger among royal watchers.

“I suspect Harry knows his place,” says Lady Colin Campbell. “And it’s very much head under Meghan’s heel.”

“She rules that roost, or so I’m told by other people,” she continued. “He agitates occasionally, and she occasionally treats him as the head [of their relationship].”

“This way, he can do whatever he wants, and then she reels him back in. I think it’s a very interesting relationship, to put it that way.”

She concluded, “I think there is a tremendous amount of power play going on and a lot of domination and submissiveness. My understanding is the relationship is extremely volatile and that she would depart tomorrow if she could find a suitable billionaire to depart with.”

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘frustrated’ over Prince Harry’s plans to move to New York

GBNews reported that the Duchess of Sussex is not on board with Prince Harry’s plans to move to New York City. The Duke of Sussex wants to consider moving to the Big Apple due to its better transport links to London.

A source claims that Harry misses London. Therefore, a New York City home would help him facilitate quick trips to the United Kingdom.

Harry and Meghan do not have a base in the U.K. after King Charles evicted them from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year. The Duke is reportedly looking for a new home for himself and his family when required to be in the United Kingdom.