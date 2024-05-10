Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at the center of a new German documentary, and one expert claims the two are not happy about a movie they have no part in.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received mixed reviews from the public ever since they tied the knot back in 2018. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, and although they have been living a much quieter life in Montecito, the two still are constantly getting press attention — both positive and negative.

Now, Harry and Meghan are at the center of a new German documentary about the royal family and the Sussexes. And while the info within the documentary remains unclear, sources claim the two are not happy about being at the center of someone else’s film.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at the center of a new documentary

Harry and Meghan’s royal life has certainly been intriguing. They have gone through major ups and downs within the royal family, from a beautiful wedding to a difficult separation between them and Harry’s family.

According to Express, TV producer Ulrike Grunewald is making the documentary, and the team even flew to Montecito in an attempt to learn more about Harry and Meghans life. But Express also reports that royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Mirror that Harry aren Meghan will not like the intrusion.

“Having largely controlled Oprah, who was reluctant to interrogate them, having control over their six-hour documentary for Netflix, ‘Harry and Meghan,’ and obviously over Harry’s memoir ‘Spare,’ the Sussexes would almost certainly not welcome this,” Fitzwilliams said of the couple’s reaction. It does make sense, given that any documentaries or interviews involving Harry and Meghan have always been productions where they’re interviewed directly and can give their side of the story in their own words.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are clearly still at odds with the royals

Based on Harry’s recent UK trip, it’s clear that things between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family have not fully reached a peaceful place. Harry said back in February that he is “grateful” for his family and that he loves them, but Harry and Charles had an opportunity to reconnect in person when he was in the UK on May 8, and alleged scheduling conflicts prevented it (though pretty much everyone agrees that is bologna).

Beyond that, Meghan completely opted out of the UK trip altogether, suggesting she did not want to step foot on UK soil or have a run-in with Harry’s family. Though it’s impossible to know what the royals are thinking, it seems that from all of the evidence, things are still not great between the Sussexes and the others. And depending on which way the documentary leans, it could paint Harry and Meghan in an unfair light.