Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Upcoming Projects Could be ‘Bridge Burners’ and Make Reconciliation With Royal Family ‘Impossible,’ Commentator Says

A royal commentator believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming projects might burn bridges and make any chance of a reconciliation with the royal family “impossible.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s projects could be ‘bridge burners’

Royal commentator Nile Gardiner discussed the Sussexes’ upcoming Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry’s memoir with Express, voicing concerns over how the content in these projects may be damaging.

With few details known, it’s difficult to say if Harry and Meghan will air more royal family dirty laundry. “Of course, there’s a great deal of concern about potential attacks on the monarchy in the Netflix documentary,” Gardiner said. “We don’t know exactly what’s going to be in it but her track record suggests that she will not be holding back on attacking the monarchy despite her thriving off her royal title.”

The expert continued, “I think that the Netflix documentary plus Harry’s book may well make a reconciliation with the royal family impossible. Especially if they contain major attacks upon the royal family and the institution of the British monarchy.”

Gardiner noted, “I think these projects could well be complete bridge burners in terms of the relationship with the royal family.”

He added, “There appears to be a great deal of recklessness involved in terms of both the Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s forthcoming book.”

Royal family likely experiencing ‘tension and nervousness’ about Prince Harry’s memoir

In an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, royal expert Katie Nicholl was asked if Harry’s book is “a big threat to the royal family.” Nicholl explained how the royals may be “concerned” about Harry potentially airing more family secrets.

“We’ve seen how damaging the couple’s allegations can be. We know that they’re not afraid to speak out. We know that Harry wants an opportunity to tell his side of the story,” Nicholl explained. “So yes, I think there is quite a palpable sense of tension and nervousness about this forthcoming autobiography.”

She added, “Harry and Meghan are not afraid of talking out. Unfortunately for the royal family when they do speak out, it’s often with quite damaging repercussions for the royals.”

Prince Harry promised a ‘wholly truthful’ account in his memoir

Prince Harry initially teased what royal fans could expect in his upcoming memoir, sharing in a statement that his book would be a “wholly truthful” account.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he noted. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Prince Harry added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

