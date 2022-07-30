Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Used to Have ‘Worried’ Queen Elizabeth Checking in on Them at Home — Commentator

TL; DR:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived at Frogmore Cottage as senior royals.

Queen Elizabeth stopped by “quite regularly” out of concern, according to a royal commentator.

The monarch has reportedly invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle.

Visits from Queen Elizabeth II. A royal commentator says the monarch used to stop by Frogmore Cottage to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “quite regularly” when they lived in Windsor. Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California, which doesn’t allow Harry’s grandmother to stop by. However, the 96-year-old’s reportedly invited the couple — and their two children — to Balmoral Castle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used to live at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called Frogmore Cottage home as senior royals. Although they didn’t move into the Windsor residence right away.

Initially, they lived in Nottingham Cottage, a small home on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry lived as a bachelor. Later, Meghan and Harry opted for life in the countryside as opposed to hustle and bustle of London, England.

So they renovated Frogmore Cottage, which had previously been staff housing. The couple later paid back taxpayers for the changes, including design and decor.

Most recently, Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, lived at Frogmore Cottage with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their son, August.

Commentator says Quen Elizabeth visited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry because she was ‘ worried about how unhappy and unsettled they were’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Queen Elizabeth II | John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Speaking to Royal Round Up host Pandora Forsyth, Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer shared Queen Elizabeth used to stop by Frogmore Cottage. The reason? Supposedly to check on Harry and Meghan.

“I do know that when the Sussex’s were living at Windsor, the queen was popping in to see them quite regularly,” Palmer said, per Express.

He continued, saying the monarch had been concerned about how they were adjusting to royal life after their May 2018 wedding.

“She was worried about how unhappy and unsettled they were. So, I was told at one point that she was going around to see them to make sure they were OK,” he said.

“And the fact that they moved as well, now, she can’t exactly pop round for a cup of tea,” Forsyth replied. Harry and Meghan purchased a nine-bedroom home in Montecito, California, in the summer of 2020. The move came after they announced their decision to step down as senior royals earlier that year.

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle

Balmoral Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s summer home in Scotland, might have some guests all the way from California. A source told The Sun “staff have been told to expect the full list of royals, including Harry, Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet.”

“They are preparing for the Sussexes. Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the queen,” they said.

Previously, Harry and Meghan spent a reported 15 minutes with Queen Elizabeth, where they introduced the monarch to their daughter.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Thought Victoria Beckham Leaked Stories About Them — Biography