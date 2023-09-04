Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals has been tumultuous, but Harry has always said he believes they can reconcile. However, those close to the family say that won't be easy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020, and their relationship with Harry’s relatives has been filled with drama ever since. Harry and Meghan have carved out a new life for themselves in the United States, but there have been rumors floating around that they could someday return to the royal family.

However, plenty of insiders, friends, etc. who developed close ties to the royal family through the years seem to think there is no opportunity for Harry and Meghan to re-integrate themselves into the royal family — and they don’t even want to.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Royal experts don’t think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will make a royal return

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a very high-profile exit from the royal family; it would take so much for them to come back. The couple did a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, released a Netflix documentary in 2022, and Harry released his memoir, “Spare,” in 2023. And while they were all Meghan and Harry telling their side of what happened, some saw it as the couple bashing the royal family. With that said, it’s hard to imagine a world where Harry and Meghan just waltz back into the royal family’s bubble and live their best lives.

Andrew Morton, the royal expert who developed a close relationship with Princess Diana and wound up writing her biography, says he doesn’t think Meghan and Kate’s relationship will ever be strong enough for Meghan and Harry to want to make a return. Plus, the Sussexes have carved their own path in the United States. Speaking with Sky News (via Express), Morton was asked if he thinks there is room for a Sussex return. “What, and have Meghan Markle curtsying to Kate Middleton?” he asked. “I don’t think so.”

But Morton isn’t the only one who doesn’t think a return is on the table. Sources close to the Sussexes have said the same. One source spoke to The Telegraph and explained why Harry’s family would never attend the prince’s Invictus Games. “They’re not talking about family,” the source said of Harry and Meghan’s return to Europe in September 2023. “There’s no expectation that the family’s going to show up or acknowledge it or that anybody wants to see him.”

There have been so many mixed reviews about whether Harry will stop over and visit his father during his trip, too, with some saying it’s inevitable and others saying it’s not even on the table. It seems it all depends who you ask.

Prince Harry has said he hopes to reconcile with his father and brother

Although things between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family are anything but peaceful right now, Harry has always seemed somewhat optimistic that the relationships could be rebuilt, even if that doesn’t mean making a full-fledged return to the royal family. Harry did note during his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that he felt a reconciliation was still on the table.

Harry and Meghan share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and they might want the two kids to have a close relationship with their cousins down the road. That could be the one thing that brings Harry and his brother, Prince William, together. William and Kate Middleton’s kids are quite a bit older than Archie and Lili, though their youngest son Louis is right around Archie’s age, which could make for a sweet friendship.