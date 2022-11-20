Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won’t ‘Come Crawling Back’ to Royal Roles, Expert Says

A royal expert shared her thoughts on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK if their pursuits after stepping down from the royal family aren’t successful. According to the expert, it’s a possibility — but not likely.

Royal biographer says King Charles ‘has always loved Harry’

Royal biographer Angela Levin weighed in on the matter, telling Express that King Charles would like to see Harry return to the UK.

“Well, I am sure King Charles would like [for the Sussexes to return] because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you will always love your child, although you don’t like what they are doing,” she explained.

Levin added, “They would have to step in line which I don’t think Meghan would want to do.”

Expert doesn’t believe Harry and Meghan will ‘come crawling back’ to the royal family

Levin believes that Prince Harry and Meghan are unlikely to return to the royal family, especially since it would be an admission that they failed on their own.

“I think they would have to apologize profusely, which I don’t know if they would do,” Levin said about Harry and Meghan airing royal family dirty laundry in a number of interviews.

“I personally don’t think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories — I mean, I don’t know how many more stories you can tell about your life — who knows, they might come back,” she explained.

Levin added, “But I don’t think they would come crawling back. I don’t think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could ‘pivot’ and return to their royal roles, another expert believes

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan might “pivot” and return to their royal roles after trying their hand in entertainment.

According to Brown, “It’s much, much easier to be a royal, which offers perennial status without much requirement for quo.”

She said they could return in the near future. “Watch for the pivot in a year or two, when the Sussexes feel the calling to return to the UK to serve Harry’s country and rejoin the balcony lineup for which front-page coverage is assured,” Brown said.

Biographer thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘want to destroy’ the royal family

During an Oct. 30 interview with Sky News Australia, Levin shared her belief that Prince Harry’s biography, Spare, could be another “attack” on the royal family.

“I think it’s really malicious,” she said. “I’ve had a feeling for quite a long time now that he and Meghan want to destroy the royal family and this is one attack after another attack.”

Levin continued, “And the thing is that now, when they say something, it’s sort of Meghan’s truth and Harry’s truth, because a lot of it are untruths. Accusing his father of stopping giving him the money when he left the royal family and leaving him absolutely without any money and he had £30 million in the bank from his mother’s will. But also, when all the figures came out… [Charles] had been paying them millions for months.”