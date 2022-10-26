Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Adorable Candid Shows Their Confidence and Connection

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been through a lot of changes recently. Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, they’ve completely pivoted in their careers. These days, the couple is living life on their own terms in the U.S. And while the couple remains fairly tight-lipped about their relationship, a new candid photo seems to show their connection and love for one another.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created a new life together in California

Since leaving England, Prince Harry and Meghan have settled in Montecito, California. Their sprawling mansion seemed to be the perfect fit for their small family. The couple has two children together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan has been candid about just how much she loves her home. Not only is it fairly close to Los Angeles, where she and Prince Harry do a lot of their business, but it also offers their family peace and privacy.

A photographer recently shared a sweet candid photo of the couple

For the most part, Prince Harry and Meghan limit the photos taken of their children. However, the couple is photographed on a fairly regular basis. Recently, the pair were shot by photographer Misan Harriman at the One Young World Summit. But Harriman, who is also a friend of the couple, also shared a candid moment between the pair on Instagram.

“A joyous moment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Harriman captioned the photo. The aforementioned photo shows the Suits alum beaming while holding her husband’s hand. Prince Harry appears to be smiling as well as he looks down at his wife, who is dressed in red. Red, of course, has long since been considered the color of power and confidence.

The photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows intimacy and connection

One thing that truly stands out about the photo is Meghan’s smile. The former actor is giving an extremely wide smile. This show of a genuine smile seems to show her deep affection for her husband. In fact, according to Women’s Health: “The more two people are in love, the more they show genuine smiles in each other’s company.” The fact that the couple is holding hands, even in a private moment, seems to hint at their intimacy.

Prince Harry and Meghan spend a ton of time together

It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan’s love is stronger than ever, which is impressive since they spend so much time together. The couple works together and even share an office space in their $15 million home, which boasts 9 bedrooms. In an interview with Variety, Meghan described their typical workday.

“We share an office,” Meghan shared about working with Prince Harry. “We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more.”

Clearly, the couple is finding their stride outside of royal life. We’re sure their fans can’t wait to see what’s next for them.