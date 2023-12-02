Check out the interaction between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before they left the royal family that has people talking now.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it clear that all was not well leading up to their decision, the announcement that they were leaving Britain to “carve out new paths” for themselves surprised royal watchers everywhere.

Now, one of the last times the couple gathered with the family prior to that announcement is making the rounds. But the focus isn’t on how the other royals interacted with them instead it’s on an interaction between the prince and former Suits star.

Viral video of Prince Harry telling Meghan to ‘turn around’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

A video was posted on TikTok in November that has a lot of people talking about an exchange between Harry and Meghan while standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the 2019 Trooping the Colour.

The clip shows Meghan turning around to say something to her husband but he ignores her words and appears to tell her to “turn around.” The duchess looked stunned and tried to say something to him again before he seemingly demanded a second time that she “turn around.” Meghan did turn and face forward as the U.K.’s national anthem played.

The 15-second video clip is titled: “NEVER FORGET! She couldn’t turn her head on the royal balcony.” It has been viewed over 600,000 times and has more than 13,000 likes. The video has also garnered hundreds of comments.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and others on the balcony during Trooping The Colour | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Some talked about what they would do if they were in that situation.

“I would try to learn the protocol the best I can [and] follow it just for the honor to be near HM the Queen,” one user wrote, while another said: “The way I’d fall in line so quickly given the chance to be a princess.”

Others chimed in with what they thought about the exchange with someone writing “I always thought she argued about being in front. That’s why he is pissed.”

And another posting: “There are a lot of rules to remember and practice. Harry subtly reminded M to face forward. At least Diana’s [grandma] schooled her on protocol.”

Aftermath of the Sussexes’ departure

So much has happened since Meghan and Harry’s departure.

Oprah Winfrey interviewing Meghan Markle for CBS Primetime Special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Once they settled in California, the pair did a sit-down interview with former talk show host Oprah Winfrey and gave their side of what things were like for them behind palace walls. But they didn’t stop there.

The two gave a number of other interviews about being members of Britain’s famous family and doubled down on certain claims they made via their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. In January 2023, the duke released his highly-anticipated memoir Spare with even more dirty laundry about his relatives.

The royal family has not responded to the allegations made against them apart from a brief statement issued by the late Queen Elizabeth II which said: “Recollections may vary.”