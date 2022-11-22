Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Body Language Is ‘Rather Cute’ in New Video, Expert Says

An expert analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language in a new video, pointing out how “cute” they appear as a couple. Harry and Meghan delivered a message to Elton John, with the Duchess of Sussex putting her head on Harry’s shoulder, blowing a kiss, and waving at the end of the clip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a message to Elton John

Harry and Meghan shared their well wishes for the iconic singer in a clip that appeared during the Disney+ original Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. Many famous faces paid tribute to the singer during the live stream of his performance at Dodger Stadium.

Meghan kicked off the message by saying, “Hi Elton. We just wanted to say congratulations. And that we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

Prince Harry shared his gratitude for the friendship John had with his mother, Princess Diana, as well as with his wife and children.

“And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades,” Harry said. “Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend, thank you for being a friend to our kids. Thank you for entertaining people right around the world.”

He added, “Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that. But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career.”

Expert analyzes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language in the clip

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan’s gestures and expressions in the short clip, telling Express that the couple “go into loving family mode.”

“This is a very sweet and rather cute body language appearance from Harry and Meghan, who go into loving family mode to send their wishes to Elton John,” she said.

James continued, “Standing close and clearly attentive to each other as they speak they use tie signs signals to make this the kind of smooth, on-screen double-act that you might see from Holly and Phil.”

She pointed out how Harry and Meghan are attentive to one another, noting, “one speaks to the camera while the other sends out positive listening signals to compliment the communication.”

Meghan is supportive of Harry in the clip, expert says

James looked at the way Prince Harry gave a sweet shoutout to how John has been such an important part of his family, including a reference to his mother’s friendship with the singer.

James noted, “Harry’s is the more personal message as he references that Elton was ‘…a friend to my mum…'”

The body language expert explained, “This emotional content makes him run out of steam for a second and he eye-checks Meghan as though happy to pass the baton on.”

Meghan shows signs of support, the expert said. “Her returned eye contact and nods and smiles signal non-verbal approval and encouragement for him to continue,” James said. “Meghan’s returned smile to camera is wide and cheery after endorsing Harry’s message.”

The message ended with love for the singer as Meghan gave “a gesture of likability.”

James explained, “Harry throws in a ‘Love you’, rolling his eyes to the ceiling and Meghan acts as though that message of love is both for and from her too, performing a cute-looking head tilt that is a gesture of likability, leaning her head on Harry’s shoulder and blowing a kiss as Harry responds with a wide, happy beam.”

