Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking separate paths. Career paths, that is. Until this point, they’ve largely done projects together. Harry & Meghan, the launch of Archewell, and Live to Lead are just a few examples. So why are they branching out now? A PR expert says the answer’s probably simple: more money.

Harry reportedly doesn’t want to go in the same Hollywood ‘direction’ as Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

As the question of what’s next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lingers after their Spotify deal ended, there’s growing speculation surrounding what the future holds for the couple. Some reports say Meghan’s putting her focus on Hollywood. As for Harry, he’s believed to be preoccupied with his own projects.

Meghan, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News, “wants to be a power player in Hollywood and this is not the direction Harry has desired to go,” (via Mirror).

“The avalanche of these rumors …” the To Di For Daily podcast host continued. “What they’re saying is that they are taking temporary time apart just so that Harry can — Harry does not like the chaos of Los Angeles.”

“He doesn’t like the pursuits of Hollywood, according to some of these reports,” Schofield added. “I want to stress that people close to Harry and Meghan allegedly have told Page Six that these rumors aren’t true …. one of the rumors is that Meghan has her eyes set on bigger opportunities …”

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to have so much pressure on you,” the commentator concluded. “The entire world is watching and they have had a lot of failures professionally over the last few years and that’s going to create tense stress in their household.”

Harry and Meghan’s different career paths could stem from a desire for higher earning potential

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Harry and Meghan have an estimated net worth of $60 million. However, with different career paths on the horizon, they could be looking to add to it, per Andy Barr, a PR and brand expert.

“The romantic in me says that this is the couple splitting their career path in order to fully commit to their own passion projects,” Barr told Mirror. “But the commercial cynic in me says that the power couple have realized that they can potentially earn more by dividing and conquering.”

How they might go about growing their bank account with solo projects, Barr looked to the potential relaunch of The Tig, Meghan’s lifestyle blog.

“Relaunching her old blog would give her the perfect platform for maximizing any endorsements that she may sign,” Barr said. Doing so “also enables her to widen her commercial appeal across varying sectors and wider geographic territories.”

“I would expect the Meghan Markle team are looking for endorsements that resonate with her own passions and causes such as wellness and mental well-being alongside the most elite luxury brand,” the expert added.

As for Harry, he’s said to have a South Africa Netflix documentary in the works. His Heart of Invictus docuseries is also on the way with a slated summer 2023 release.

Additionally, Harry’s chief impact officer for BetterUp. Not to mention there are rumors of a Spare 2. And, of course, he and Meghan still work together through their Archwell Foundation.

“One thing is for sure,” Barr said. “Nothing they do is low-key or low-quality, so it is going to launch to huge fanfare.”

Prince Harry previously said working and living with Meghan Markle felt ‘natural and normal’

So how have Harry and Meghan felt about working with each other in the past? In Meghan’s 2022 The Cut cover interview, Harry shared his views on working with his wife.

“Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together,” Harry said while he and Meghan gave the outlet a tour of their shared office at their Montecito, California, home.

“It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure,” the 38-year-old continued. “But it just feels natural and normal.”