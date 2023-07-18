Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not shied away from speaking publicly about their issues with the royal family -- and it could be hurting them, one expert says.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly made waves since leaving the royal family back in 2020. After less than two years of marriage and countless battles with the press — and the royal family — Harry and Meghan effectively resigned as working royals more than three years ago. And ever since, the two haven’t held back how they truly felt about their time as royals.

Now, though, one royal expert thinks the couple’s decision to open the flood gates on the royal family could backfire on them. In the wake of Meghan losing her multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify, one royal expert questions whether Harry and Meghan’s decisions could impact their businesses.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not held back about the royal family

When Harry and Meghan left the royal family, they didn’t waste too much time speaking about their experience. The couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and aired out much of the speculated drama, as well as cleared up some rumors — including the idea that Meghan made Kate cry, which the duchess said was the other way around. Harry and Meghan later came out with a Netflix documentary all about their hardships with the press in the royal family, which was watched by millions. And perhaps the biggest bombshell of them all was Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” which detailed every inch of his upbringing, along with the rise and fall of his relationship with the other royals.

But one royal expert thinks the “controversial” actions of the couple could be affecting their business dealings. Royal author Tom Bower told OK! Magazine (via Express) that Harry and Meghan “are finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable.” Bower continued, “They’re constantly having to defend themselves.” The latter is somewhat true; back in May 2023, Harry and Meghan were heavily criticized for alleging they were involved in a two-hour car chase in New York City. While some believed it, there were a lot of confusing reports about the story’s validity and what actually happened. And some could argue that Harry and Meghan’s documentary, interviews, and other ways they have told their story can be seen as defending themselves, too.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t have a good relationship with the royal family

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family quickly deteriorated once the two started dating, though the jury has always been out on exactly who caused the downfall. Some of the public thinks Harry and Meghan were too needy, while others think the royals didn’t do enough to protect the Sussexes — especially Meghan — from the harmful workings of the press.

Harry did fly to the United Kingdom to attend King Charles’ coronation in May 2023, but Meghan did not; she chose to stay in California with the couple’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It remains unclear whether Harry and Meghan will eventually reconcile with the royals, though Harry has said he is open to it and misses his family.