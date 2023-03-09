Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Coronation Invite Proves Things With the Royal Family Are Worse Than Ever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an invite to King Charles III’s coronation. Although it doesn’t necessarily mean the father of two’s already heading down the path of reconciliation with his family. Rather, how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got the invitation suggests things are icier than ever.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘received email correspondence’ about King Charles’ coronation

It’s official. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had contact from the royal family regarding King Charles’ coronation. A rep for Harry confirmed he’d “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” (via CNN).

As for whether or not the couple will be at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the rep offered no“immediate decision.”

It seems King Charles didn’t personally invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation

Statements from the royal family are carefully crafted. Just look at Queen Elizabeth II’s statement about Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview or the pair’s wording on stepping “back” from royal life.

Enter the latest statement from Harry’s rep on the coronation. As royal correspondent Jack Royston noted, the communication came from the king’s “office” not the king himself.

“I think it’s quite interesting in the comment that came from Harry and Meghan’s office that they were invited by the king’s office,” Royston said (via Newsweek). “So, Charles didn’t ring Harry and say, ‘I want you there.'”

In January 2023, shortly before Spare’s official release, Harry told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes he’s not currently on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, or his father, King Charles. Based on the wording of Harry’s rep’s statement, it seems the silence has continued.

Furthermore, commentators and experts have claimed the weather’s the only topic royals will be willing to discuss with Harry and Meghan at the coronation. That is, if the couple ultimately decides to attend.

If there’s no direct communication and the weather’s the only topic that will be discussed, it seems nothing’s changed for Harry and the royal family. They’re arguably worse off now, what with Harry’s Spare memoir and the accompanying interviews.

Prince Harry ‘refuels the conversation’ making a potential reunion ‘even more awkward

Shortly after Harry’s rep confirmed he and Meghan got an email about King Charles’ coronation, the 38-year-old participated in a livestream for Spare. On March 4, Harry spoke with author and trauma expert Dr. Gabor Maté. He talked about therapy and feeling different from his family, among other things.

Royal expert Christine Ross believes it wasn’t a good move on Harry’s part if he truly wants to reconcile. Because despite claims of looking forward and moving on, Harry continues to rehash the past.

“Harry’s recent interview really just refuels the conversation about his fractious relationship with his family, making any sort of reconciliation or reunion even more awkward,” Ross said (via Marie Claire).

“Although I think he has good intentions, his constant reciting of his traumas and experiences may begin to backfire as people tire of hearing the same story over and over,” she explained.

After no public response from the royal family on his best-selling memoir and privately losing Frogmore Cottage as a U.K. residence, Harry may have written off the idea of a reconciliation.