Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Most Eye-Opening Quotes About Their Relationship in ‘Harry & Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-part Netflix docuseries is streaming in full after Volume II premiered on Dec. 15. Along the way, they touched on dating long-distance, getting married, stepping “back” from their royal roles, and more. Ahead, are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most eye-opening quotes about their relationship from Harry & Meghan.

‘Harry & Meghan’ quotes: Prince Harry said he and Meghan Markle met on Instagram

While discussing how they met has sparked some confusion, Harry and Meghan shared they met through Instagram. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone, who was a friend, had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Harry explained in the Netflix doc.

When Meghan found out Harry had asked about her, she immediately asked to see his Instagram.

“That’s the thing, when people say, ‘Did you Google him?’ No, but that’s your homework,” Meghan said. “Let me see what they are about in their feed. Not what someone else says about them, but what they are putting out about themselves.”

Meghan Markle had doubts about going to Botswana with Prince Harry: ‘What am I doing?’

Early on in the six-part Netflix series, Meghan admitted she wasn’t so sure about spending time in Botswana with Harry after only two dates. She remembered thinking, “What am I doing? What if we don’t like each other? And we’re stuck in the middle of the bush in a tent!”

But, as she explained, it all worked out. Albeit with some initial awkwardness. The then-Suits star wasn’t sure if they’d hug or kiss upon her arrival. Harry handed her a chicken sandwich. And after some hand-holding and eventually a kiss, the awkwardness was gone, and they got to know each other.

‘Harry & Meghan’ quotes: Prince Harry was ‘panicking’ when he showed up late for his first date with Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan’s first date wasn’t all fireworks and smooth sailing. As they revealed in Harry & Meghan Volume I, Harry showed up late.

“You were late. And I couldn’t understand why you would be late,” Meghan said, adding Harry’d been quick to text her an apology.

“I was panicking, I was freaking out, I was like sweating,” Harry recalled. Meanwhile, Meghan, had been waiting at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse for 30 minutes before Harry arrived. During that time she thought they might not be a good match.

“Oh, is this what he does?’ Got it,” Meghan remembered thinking to herself. “Like you’re one of those guys who has so much of an ego … that any girl would sit waiting for half an hour for you. I was just not interested in that.”

Prince Harry didn’t like how he dealt with ‘struggling’ Meghan Markle as ‘institutional Harry’ instead of ‘husband Harry’

In Harry & Meghan Volume II, Harry looked back on a time period when intense, and often racist, scrutiny in the media and online, took a toll on Meghan.

“I was devastated. I knew she was struggling. We were both struggling, but I never thought it would get to that stage,” he said, referring to Meghan having suicidal thoughts. “And the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed.”

Meghan previously opened up about the impact it had on her mental health during their 2021 Oprah interview.

Harry continued, saying he’d dealt with it as “institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry.”

“What took over my feelings was my royal role,” he explained. “I had been trained to worry more about, ‘What are people going to think if we don’t go to this event? We’re going to be late.’”

“And looking back on it now, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give,” he concluded.

‘Harry & Meghan’ quotes: Meghan Markle said she and Prince Harry are ‘really good at finding each other in the chaos’

Whatever’s going on in their lives, Meghan said she and Harry have a knack for focusing on each other.

“H and I are really, really good at finding each other in the chaos,” she said. “When we find each other, reconnect, it’s like, ‘It’s you, it’s you.’ It’s not that the rest of it doesn’t matter, but the rest of it feels temporary.”

Harry & Meghan Volumes I and II are streaming on Netflix.