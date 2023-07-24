Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary failed to secure an Emmy nomination, and one royal expert says the two are likely 'worried' about what this means for their future.

In late 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves with the announcement of their Netflix documentary, which was essentially their recount of how the press affected them during their time in the royal family. The documentary was several episodes long and involved sit-down interviews with Harry and Meghan and their side of the story regarding their lengthy battle with the press.

The documentary was certainly captivating and caused plenty of fanfare. The film was eligible for an Emmy nomination, but when the nominations rolled out in 2023, Harry and Meghan’s documentary was nowhere to be found. And now, one royal expert said the two are reportedly “worried” about what that means for their business future.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2022 | AP Photo/Matt Dunham/Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary did not receive an Emmy nomination

In an unexpected twist, Harry and Meghan’s documentary failed to receive an Emmy nomination when the Emmy’s announced all of its nominees in mid-July. The series was eligible for a nomination in the “Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series” category, and given how well it performed for Netflix, it was a bit shocking to see that Emmy voters threw it out.

Now, one royal expert thinks Harry and Meghan are undoubtedly worried about their future in business, given that one of their most successful projects did not get as much professional recognition as they had hoped. Levin told Sky News Australia (via Express), that she thinks Harry and Meghan are “really worried.”

“I think they are really worried. I think not getting on the Emmy’s list has really made them feel very unstable,” she said. “[Meghan and Harry] have had a long list of things that have gone very wrong, Spotify and Netflix and all these things but this Emmy which Meghan asked if she could be on the panel to decide what goes in.”

Harry and Meghan have not publicly spoken out about the Emmy snub — and probably won’t, given that the decision has been made and there isn’t much to say.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hit some speed bumps in their business ventures

Harry and Meghan’s Emmy snub is just one of a few things that have not gone the couple’s way lately. Meghan’s Spotify deal, which was worth an estimated $20 million, was axed after the company felt it wasn’t performing as well as it had been expected to. Plus, even earlier, cuts at Netflix forced the company to nix Meghan and Harry’s show, Pearl, which was supposed to be an animated series but never got off the ground. Of course, the Emmy snub comes amid rising questions about how Harry and Meghan will continue to make a successful living once the smoke finally clears from the couple’s separation from the royal family.

There have even been rumors that Harry is considering rejoining the royal family with his wife, though it’s hard to imagine there could be any truth to them. Harry and Meghan made it their mission to live a more peaceful life in the United States, and we assume they will work something out that allows them to continue to do so.