Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s King Charles Coronation Invite ‘Depends’ on the ‘Next Few Months’

King Charles III’s coronation is May 6, 2023.

Commentators say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation invite “all depends” on the “next couple of months” with the memoir and Netflix docuseries.

A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coronation invite is “likely,” according to a royal expert.

Meghan Markle, King Charles III, and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

A wait and see type of situation. Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get an invite to the coronation of King Charles III? Commentators believe their invitation “depends” on two things, the Netflix docuseries and the Duke of Sussex’s book.

A lot on the schedule for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the months before King Charles’ coronation. Most notable, perhaps, is Harry’s forthcoming memoir Spare as well as his and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries.

Harry’s book debuts on Jan. 10, 2023. Meanwhile, the docuseries has a reported Dec. 8 release. Both of these projects are, per Royally Us podcast hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi, what the couple’s coronation invite “depends on.”

Speaking on the Nov. 23 episode, Ross shared Harry and Meghan could be hoping the months between the memoir’s release and the coronation could be a cooling-off period.

“Maybe they are hoping that between January 10 and, you know, May [that] they have enough time to cool any tensions that might arise,” she said.

Meanwhile, Garibaldi noted their coronation invite “depends on what’s in this book” and “in this documentary” and “how bad the bridges could be burned.”

“I think it all depends on what we are going to see in the next couple of months,” the co-host added.

It’s ‘likely’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to King Charles’ coronation, according to a royal expert

Particulars about the king’s coronation haven’t been public. However, royal expert and author Katie Nicholl believes Harry and Meghan will be invited.

“We haven’t got any official details on the guest list, but I’m hearing they are likely to be invited along with other senior and extended family members,” she said (via ET).

“Whether or not we see them there, we have to wait and see. But it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation.”

Ultimately, she said, “it’s going to be a decision for Harry and Megan to make” if they go to the coronation or not.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, King Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles | Bryn Colton/Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation is scheduled for the day Harry and Meghan’s son turns 4

May 6, 2023, will not only be a special day for the king but also for his grandson. Harry and Meghan’s oldest child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, turns four the same day the king is officially crowned.

According to Nicholl, the king’s coronation falling on Archie’s birthday “is definitely not a snub.” Instead, it’s, in her opinion, “very much a happy coincidence.”

“Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation. And the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays,” she explained. “So I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence.”

