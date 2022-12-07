Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Labeled a ‘Masterclass in Spin’

TL;DR:

Harry & Meghan: A Global Netflix Event premieres on Dec. 8.

An entertainment expert calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries a “masterclass in spin.”

The Harry & Meghan docuseries is especially “clever” with a “soft tone” in the trailers, according to an expert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries hasn’t dropped yet and already it’s being labeled a “masterclass in spin.” An entertainment expert says it allows the couple to share their “truths” amid the Harry & Meghan trailers‘ “clever” tone.

‘You will pick your side very early on’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries, expert says

Team Duke and Duchess of Sussex or team royal family? According to entertainment expert and MarkMeets founder Mark Boardman, viewers are likely to draw lines soon on Harry & Meghan.

“It will be a must-watch series. But, at the same time, you will pick your side very early on,” he said (via Newsweek).

Described by Netflix as an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series,” Harry & Meghan is set to detail the “clandestine days” of Harry and Meghan’s “early courtship.” Additionally, it will explore the “challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the [royal] institution.”

“The new series is a masterpiece in spin and is rightly compared to the Kardashians series,” Boardman continued.

It “may shed further light as to all the barriers and constant regulations that must be followed from within the royal institution, and as to how living under extreme scrutiny meant for them having to break away from it all and wanting to start over, ” he said.

‘Harry & Meghan’ will feature Harry and Meghan’s ‘reality,’ expert says

Even though Meghan’s said the Netflix docuseries “may not be the way” she and Harry would’ve told their “story,” Boardman says it will depict their “reality.”



“The reality show that Meghan said she would not do is a world apart from a documentary that will give us an inner look through the couple’s time together and how it has affected them and also public perception,” he said, noting the “reality in this instance will be her own.”

However, those who don’t sit down to watch the six-part docuseries may end up with a skewed perspective.

“What the non-watchers will see online are clips from the most dramatic parts that put Meghan, more so than Harry, in a more negative light, as it is not the done thing to discuss private matters and scathe royals,” he explained.

‘Soft tone’ in the ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailers contrasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being able to ‘set the record straight,’ expert explains

Examining the Harry & Meghan teaser trailer that debuted in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s U.S. visit, Boardman explained its “clever” tone.

“The viewer has a soft tone throughout,” he said in reference to the 72-second clip featuring never-before-seen photos of Harry and Meghan. “Yet the truth will be told from each of them as they get to voice their opinion with truths that they rarely feel they have the ability to divulge.”

Perhaps another element that contributes to the “masterclass in spin” label is what Boardman called Harry and Meghan’s “goal.” Seemingly the objective “is not to gossip but instead to set the record straight and on their own terms.”

Harry & Meghan hits Netflix on Dec. 8 with episodes 1-3, followed by episodes 3-6 on Dec. 15.

