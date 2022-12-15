Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Perfect’ 2018 Christmas Card Hinted They’re ‘Going to Last’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their first holiday season as husband and wife with a Christmas card. The pair released a photo from their 2018 royal wedding reception as their first-ever Christmas card. And, according to body language experts, there was a lot to unpack, from its “super-cool” vibe to the couple’s pose.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered a peek at their wedding reception with their first Christmas card in 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used a photo from their wedding reception as their 2018 Christmas card. Released on Dec. 14, 2018, Kensington Palace said in a statement the couple were “delighted” to share a new image from their evening reception.

Taken by photographer Chris Allerton, the black-and-white photo showed Harry and Meghan watching fireworks outside Frogmore House, their wedding reception venue.

Body language expert Judi James called it a rather slick-looking Christmas card. “This super-glam, über-cool card is less about Christmas cheer and more about Harry and Meghan’s enviably romantic life as an A-list power couple in the Hollywood style,” she said (via Mirror).

“It could be an ad for a luxury brand with the formally dressed couple lost in their intimate moment as they gaze up at the fireworks,” the expert added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pose in their 2018 Christmas card hinted they’re ‘going to last’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.



The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

Harry and Meghan’s 2018 Christmas card pose gave body language experts some clues about their relationship. Body language expert Patti Wood pointed out “the way they have their arms fully around each other,” (via Elite Daily).

Harry “keeps his feet wide and confident but leans toward her with some of his weight,” she added, saying his posture suggests “he has so much energy.” Furthermore, it “shows that energy and joy he has for their love.”

Then there’s how closely the now-parents of two are standing together in the Christmas card. “See how closely they’re holding each other, stuck together at the seams, gently angled in,” body language expert Traci Brown said. Harry’s “feet are far apart, giving them both stability while fireworks are around them.”

“Could it get more perfect?” she asked. “Nope. This is what you see from couples that are going to last.”

Experts explain how turning their backs to the camera made Harry and Meghan’s 2018 Christmas card “beautifully symbolic’

What about Harry and Meghan standing with their backs to the camera? Multiple body language experts called it a sign of some sweet symbolism.

“One of the most beautiful insights from this photo is that they are saying to the world ‘our love is wondrous,'” Wood said.

By turning their backs to the camera they allow us to share their moment but not their company,” James said. “It implies they’re in that stage of love where they only have eyes for one another.”

Calling it a “beautifully symbolic photo,” Wood noted how it suggests Harry and Meghan “share with each other privately, while the world sees just the fireworks that are generated from that love at the core.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.