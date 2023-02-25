Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Popularity Plummets as Sources Claim the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Are Making Plans to Become ‘Next-Level Rich’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity is at an all-time low, likely due in part to a recent South Park episode that lampooned the couple. While the estranged royals are doing their best to move on from the drama, inside sources claim the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have major plans in the works.

The insiders maintain that Harry and Meghan want to amass a huge amount of wealth, making them “next-level rich.” Will the couple be able to reach their dreams after taking such a hit in popularity?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity declines to new lows

A new opinion poll conducted by Redfield and Wilton on behalf of Newsweek indicates that the popularity of Harry and Meghan has taken a significant hit following the release of a recent South Park episode.

According to Express, the survey showed that Prince Harry’s net approval rating dropped from -7 percent in January to -10 percent as of February 19th. Since December 5, the approval rating of the father-of-two has plummeted by 48 points, marking a significant decline from his positive net score of 38 percent.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s ratings have also fallen sharply, from 23 percent in December to -17 percent in February, down from -13 percent the previous month.

The drop in popularity comes as the couple deals with being portrayed negatively in an installment of South Park. The show featured the couple launching a privacy tour while simultaneously seeking publicity via new books and media appearances.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plans to become “next-level rich”

Harry and Meghan are reportedly pursuing billionaire status after making substantial profits from their various media ventures. A source close to the couple told Express that they now have “hundreds of millions of dollars at their disposal” and are keen to capitalize on their increased public profile by seeking out lucrative opportunities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enlisted the services of high-profile celebrity negotiator Adam Lilling, following an introduction by mutual acquaintance Ellen DeGeneres.

The couple, who have already released several media projects in recent months, are reportedly seeking out additional opportunities to increase their wealth and public profile. Sources suggest that the duo is aiming to become “next-level rich.”

“Harry and Meghan know they’re hot stuff right now and are eager to cash in. They’re gunning for billionaire status and willing to go all-out to achieve that,’ an insider shared.

The source noted that the couple has more money than they can spend, which is one reason they are hiring people to help manage their wealth. Since their big move to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan have called a $15 million mansion in California their home and have stashed away untold millions from their various publicity deals.

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost touch with the public?

Despite their cash grab, royal experts believe that Harry and Meghan have lost touch with the American public. In a recent interview, Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent, stated that Americans in general are tired of their “moaning” and are quickly “turning against them.”

“When South Park turns on you, there’s no recovering,” royal expert Megyn Kelly added.

Given what happened in the South Park episode, sources claimed that Harry and Meghan were thinking about taking legal action against the series. They have not said anything official about the matter, though a spokesperson did dismiss the rumors entirely.

“This is baseless and boring,” the spokesperson stated.