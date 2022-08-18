Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Return to the U.K. Will Be Like Entering a ‘Lion’s Den,’ According to Royal Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be returning to the U.K. in September. The couple’s spokesperson said the duke and duchess are “delighted to visit several charities close to their hearts.” Their trip will also include a stop in Germany. But could it include a stop at Balmoral to meet with other royals?

Here’s more on that and why a commentator is comparing the Sussexes‘ upcoming trip to entering a “lion’s den.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the sitting volleyball during the Invictus Games | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

How Meghan and Harry’s last trip to the U.K. went

In June 2022, Meghan and Harry returned to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. It was the first time the pair appeared in England together in more than two years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were kept in the background during the Trooping the Colour as they were not permitted to stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the monarch, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and the Cambridge family. Cameras did, however, catch the couple at one point laughing and joking with Princess Anne’s grandchildren.

Meghan and Harry attended a Service of Thanksgiving the next day for the queen and received a mixed reception of cheers and boos from the crowd gathered outside St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The Sussexes then decided to skip the Guildhall luncheon for all the royals at the last minute and were not seen at any other public events that weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Given the fact that the prince and Suits alum didn’t receive the warmest welcome last time they were in the country many royal watchers didn’t think they would return so soon. Now royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams predicts that this trip will be “fairly difficult” for them and compared it to “venturing into the lion’s den.”

The commentator told Newsweek: “We’ve had Oprah — we know how damaging that was and there have been a large number of interviews that they have given about the royal family, to say nothing of Harry’s upcoming memoir. What has happened during this period is that their ratings have dropped phenomenally. Their popularity has plunged in Britain.”

He added: “They know when they appear that they are at war with the press here, it’s rather like venturing into the lion’s den now because you’ve got the public who are not supportive and you’ve got the press who are ferociously against them — and then you’ve also got the royal family where there’s a rift.”

When asked about the possibility of a family reunion with the royals who will still be in Scotland when the Sussexes arrive, Fitzwilliams said that he doesn’t think that’s likely to happen but “one can never second guess Harry and Meghan.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the unveiling of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy | New Zealand Herald – Pool/Getty Images

Author thinks they could see the queen but Meghan won’t be happy about 1 thing

Royal author Phil Dampier, on the other hand, thinks Harry and his wife could meet with the queen during their trip. The monarch will be in London on Sept. 6 but Dampier believes that she would prefer to meet with them in Balmoral.

“If she tells them she wants to see them I’m sure they will pop in for a chat. I’m sure she would hope the relaxed atmosphere there would be more conducive to talking things through and trying to solve the problems they all face,” he opined via the Daily Mail, before adding, “Meghan won’t like the hunting, shooting and fishing environment of the Highlands but the queen would feel much more comfortable meeting them there rather than a rushed meeting in London.”

