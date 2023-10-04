Here's the reason why a royal commentator is calling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent behavior very "over the top."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been laying low recently after leaked emails revealed the couple’s list of demands so they would be portrayed positively during their visit to Harlem in 2021. But throughout the month of September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were front and center as they were photographed daily smiling for the cameras at the 2023 Invictus Games.

Now, a royal commentator is claiming that every time we saw Meghan and Harry they looked to really be playing up their love story for all to see and their fake smiles must “hurt their faces.”

Some say the attention was taken off the athletes and on Harry and Meghan instead

Meghan Markle smiling as she rides in a cart with Prince Harry to attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Invictus Games are supposed to be all about the veterans who are taking part in the competitions and the families there to support them. However, during the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, many fans did not think that was the case.

Social media lit up with complaints that more focus was put on Harry and Meghan than the competitors. And several media outlets were criticized for publishing stories every day about the duchess’s wardrobe instead of what events were taking place.

The prince and former Suits star were well aware that the cameras were constantly on them and took every opportunity to smile happily and show a good amount of PDA. Body language and behavioral expert Judi James claimed that the Sussexes were paying “rapt attention” to one another to mimic A-list stars who were recently been spotted doing the same.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the sitting volleyball final during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royal commentators have also been reacting to all the focus that was on the pair and their daily appearances during the Invictus Games.

Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released some behind-the-scenes photos after the Games. She then explained that a “black-and-white photo that has got the most attention is one of Meghan placing a protective hand over Harry’s back before he was due to speak at the [closing] ceremony.”

To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield chimed in declaring that the photos made her want to “gag” before saying: “We get it. You guys are in love. The divorce rumors are fake. We get it.”

She added: “I think that it’s overkill when it comes to them trying to prove their point that everything is fine and honky dory. You don’t have the kind of issues you have with Spotify, with the royal family, and everything be fine at home. It’s just logical for us to question what goes on behind closed doors … these pictures, these antics, and the smiles that hurt their faces, it’s a little too much. Actions speak louder than words, but these actions are over the top.”

Prince Harry whispering in Meghan Markle’s ear at the wheelchair basketball final during Invictus Games | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Panahi agreed and opined: “I think one of the reasons people think there’s trouble in paradise is because of how miserable Harry always appears … He used to be such a happy-go-lucky young man and was the most popular royal, other than the queen, for many years. And he had this sunny disposition.

“We see him now he’s got this beautiful wife, beautiful and healthy children, yet he seems to be miserable and full of grievances, and that’s all we see from him. So I think it’s fair enough that people are wondering why that is.”