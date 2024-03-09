Check out the video of how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were acting when they thought cameras weren't rolling.

Just like Hollywood celebrities, members of the royal family also know to smile and act a certain way when cameras are on them. This was especially true the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did their joint interview after announcing their engagement since Meghan was being introduced to many people around the world for the first time. The pair kept things cool for the most part while the cameras were rolling but were messing around when they weren’t rolling or at least when they thought they weren’t rolling.

A video making the rounds shows how shocked the two were when they were goofing off and didn’t realize anyone was still watching them.

Video shows Prince Harry and Meghan’s stunned looks when they’re told cameras are still rolling

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet well-wishers as they arrive for an engagement at Edes House during an official visit to Sussex | Daniel Leal-Olivas – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The 20-second video was uploaded to TikTok in March and titled “What Harry and Meghan Markle Really Like When The Cameras Aren’t Rolling.” It’s been viewed thousands of times and received dozens of likes so far.

The clip shows footage of the prince and former Suits star seated for their interview joking and being silly when they thought no one was watching. But midway through the video when they’re alerted that the cameras are still on them, the looks on their faces are like children who just got in trouble for doing something bad. Although not everyone is buying that they were having a candid moment and didn’t know they were on camera.

“She knew cameras still rolling,” one user said about Meghan.

Others even called them “two of a kind” and “liars.”

But someone else defended the duke and duchess writing: “Love comes spontaneously unless if you have never been loved than you will think they are performing. The way you love [is] not how they do.”

The Sussexes’ version of how that interview was conducted has been challenged

The Sussexes brought this interview up five years after it aired during their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Meghan described the interview as an “orchestrated reality show” and that they “weren’t allowed to tell our story” to BBC reporter Mishal Husain.

However, Husain countered that claim with words borrowed directly from the late Queen Elizabeth.

“We know recollections may vary on this particular subject but my recollection is definitely very much, asked to do an interview, and do said interview,” Husain told BBC World at One (per Variety) “We went and had a conversation with Harry and Meghan and two members of their team beforehand and we talked about what the interview would cover, what they felt comfortable sharing. After that, we went and set up our cameras. They went away for a bit and did their photocall and when they came back, we recorded.”

Tony Hall, who was the BBC director-general at that time also said it was “simply untrue” to claim the interview had been “rehearsed.”