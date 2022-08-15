Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Woke’ and ‘Victimhood’ Messaging Will Impact Their Popularity, Expert Says

One royal expert believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity might face a “further dent” due to their “victimhood messaging.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity might take a hit

Royal commentator Neil Sean shared some thoughts about how the Sussexes could be losing more royal fans. “The problem for Harry and Meghan is simply this — and I’ve said this many times on the show — it’s going to be very difficult with their messaging,” he explained on his YouTube channel. “Their messaging is all woke and ‘poor me’ and victimhood.”

That message isn’t winning people over, according to Sean. “What people want in these very difficult times, particularly in the cost of living crisis times, is make sure that we see some glamour, be happy, smile, and make us feel a little bit better about our lives,” he shared.

“If Harry and Meghan think this is the end of it, well it’s going to get worse, I’m afraid, because with Catherine and William making a big trip stateside later in the year,” Sean said. “They [William and Kate] can at least be rest assured of a very, very warm and United States welcome when they finally hit the United States.”

Prince Harry called out as ‘professional victim’ by journalist

During a July appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, journalist Kat Timpf discussed Prince Harry’s speech at the United Nations. Timpf shared her thoughts on Harry’s “whining,” calling him “a professional victim.”

She noted, “If you’re born a prince, you generally have advantages that almost no one else will have to make your life whatever it is that you want and to do whatever it is you want.”

Timpf continued, “With maybe one exception and that is to be a professional victim, which unfortunately seems to be the career path that he’s most attracted to.”

She didn’t hold back on her criticism of Harry. “He is whining at every chance he gets about almost everything non-stop without offering any sort of solution or even acknowledgment for the way some of his own behavior might contribute to the problems he’s complaining about,” she said.

Royal author calls out Meghan’s ‘tendency to play the victim’

Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and The War Between the Windsors, told OK! magazine he believes it’s “too late” for Prince Harry and Prince William to mend their rift. Bower believes “Meghan’s tendency to play the victim” is a big factor.

The author further claimed that the relationship between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan “had broken down.”

He explained, “At the heart of their divergence was Meghan’s unwillingness to be part of a team. There was no intimacy.”

Additionally, Meghan, according to Bower, “had convinced Harry that William’s staff were smearing her.”

He noted, “Whispers about a tiara, that Kate had cried, her own demand for aerosol in St. George’s chapel, and now the staff’s outrageous complaints about her behavior were, she said, invented to undermine her.”

