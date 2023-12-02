Find out what a few royal experts are saying about the new attacks on the royal family and what that could mean for a reconciliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Just when we all thought there was a glimmer of hope for a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his family, a new book with fresh allegations against the royals has thrown a wrench into that.

The book titled Endgame is by Omid Scobie who some have labeled as Harry and Meghan Markle’s “mouthpiece,” although he denies that. Scobie also co-wrote the biography Finding Freedom, which paints the Duke of Sussex and his wife in a positive light without tarnishing the reputations of other members of the Firm. His latest book though is a different story as it contains shocking claims about Harry’s relatives.

Now, an expert is warning that because the Sussexes are tied to the author, as many are accusing Meghan of being the book’s main source, the duke and duchess may have passed the point of no return with the royals and apology might not be enough anymore.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Experts say Prince Harry and Meghan need to distance themselves from new book

Since its release on Nov. 28, royal watchers have been discussing the book and some have described it as a “rant against the royal family” and others have urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to distance themselves from it.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that Endgame was simply “seeking sensation” and the couple should keep their distance in case people “conclude that the Sussexes may have been behind it or even instigated it.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier agreed and said “The onus is now very much on Harry and Meghan” to denounce the book.

Another expert thinks Harry’s own book already ruined future relationships with royals

But according to PR strategist Laura Perkes, the relationship between the Sussexes and the prince’s family has already suffered tremendously over Harry’s memoir Spare. She added that a simple apology likely won’t fix things and that’s something the duke will just have to “live with.”

Copies of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ unwrapped from protective packaging at bookstore in London | Leon Neal/Getty Images

“As the instigator of all the turmoil that has resulted in him and Meghan being ostracised by the family, it’s not as easy as saying sorry and hoping to brush it all under the carpet,” Perkes explained per The Mirror. “Old wounds have been reopened, new wounds have appeared, and many people have been hurt, either directly or in the crossfire. He made the decision to share his truth, but his truth isn’t always the absolute truth. Many people feel betrayed by him and that’s not easily forgivable.

“Time is a great healer, so it may be that he needs to let the dust settle and focus on other aspects of his life. Over time, reconciliation may happen once all parties involved are ready to do so, but the relationship will never be the same again, and that’s something he needs to live with.”