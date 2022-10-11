Prince Harry’s Memoir is ‘A Time Bomb’ Claims Royal Author

Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir may ruffle some feathers within the British monarchy, claims a royal author, who says the book is “a time bomb.” Tom Bower, who penned a book on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, says Harry will likely open up a Pandora’s box of information that could have a negative effect on the royal family.

Prince Harry | Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal family is ‘hugely nervous’ about what Prince Harry could reveal

Bower believes the royal family is “hugely nervous” about what Harry could reveal in his memoir, as reported by Page Six. Set to hit shelves in November of this year, the book’s publication has been pushed back to 2023. Harry reportedly signed a $20 million deal with Random House to write his life story with the help of novelist J.R. Moehringer.

Page Six previously reported Harry’s memoir experienced a publication delay as he worked out whether or not to include “truth bombs” about the royal family. The Duke of Sussex reportedly debated whether or not to share some items which would paint the monarchy in an unsavory light.

Prince Harry’s memoir is a ‘time bomb’ says royal author

Bower equates the contents of Harry’s memoir to a “time bomb.”

“I think it’s a time bomb. I think everyone knows that the Sussex’s cannot amend the book in any way,” Bower said. “Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales.”

“The only question from the publisher is when to bring the book out,” Bower continued. “If they stuck to November, the problem would be that the mood in Britain and America is pro-royal after the funeral. So would a book criticizing the royals sell?”

“The talk in London is that they’re delaying it until Easter and will include a chapter about the funeral [of Queen Elizabeth II],” Bower continued. “And there’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think the delay will add to the poison.”

Prince Harry says King Charles III handed down a ‘cycle’ of ‘genetic pain and suffering’

King Charles III and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ahead of his book’s publication, Harry opened up about the difficulties of growing up royal to Dax Shepherd for his Armchair Expert podcast. He claimed his father, King Charles III, handed down a “cycle of “genetic pain and suffering.”

Harry continued, “So we as parents should do the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what? That happened to me. But I’m going to ensure that doesn’t happen to you.”

“I never saw it; I never knew about it. Suddenly I started to piece it together and go, ‘OK, so this is where he went to school. This is what happened, I know this about his life.’ He’s treated me the way he was treated. How can I change that for my kids?’” he said.

“And here I am. I moved my whole family to the US. That wasn’t the plan. But sometimes you’ve got to make decisions and put your family and mental health first,” the Duke of Sussex concluded.

