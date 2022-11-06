Prince Harry’s Memoir Title ‘Spare’ Hints at ‘Nothing More Than Jealousy,’ Commentator Says

A commentator firmly believes Prince Harry’s memoir title Spare might be a clue about his jealousy towards Prince William’s children. Harry’s move to fifth in the line of succession to the throne may have him feeling even more caught up about being a spare than ever before.

Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Commentator says Prince Harry’s memoir title ‘Spare’ reveals ‘nothing more than jealousy’

Australian commentator Andrew Bolt analyzed Harry’s book title during the Sky News Australia show The Bolt Report.

According to Bolt, Prince Harry may be projecting jealousy about his brother Prince William and William and Kate Middleton’s children. Following Prince William, his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are in line of succession before Harry.

“I’ve been trying to work out Prince Harry’s problem. And now that he’s announced the title of his memoir, which is out next January, I think I’ve got it,” Bolt said.

“It’s nothing more than the green-eyed monster, nothing more than jealousy,” he continued. “Now, Harry’s book is called Spare, as in ‘heir and the spare’ — like his job in life, like his whole existence was just to be the spare royal in case brother Prince William met with some sort of accident on the way and couldn’t become the next king.”

Bolt added, “And then Harry would step into the void, but of course now William has got his son, daughter, and another son, so we don’t need Harry anymore.”

Harry is ‘wallowing’ in his feelings about being the ‘spare,’ commentator says

According to Bolt, Prince Harry may struggle with this lack of purpose. “He seems to be having a real problem being kind of like the spare tire in the boot of the royal car, but actually never destined to really get the rubber on the road,” he noted.

Bolt also accused Harry of “wallowing,” pointing to how the translation of the title in other languages paints an even better picture.

“Check the title of the book in other countries where the heir and spare line doesn’t quite translate. In Spanish, the book is called Life in the Shadows. In other countries, it’s Reserve or even Leftovers. Poor, poor leftover Harry, pining in the shadows.”

Bolt added, “Now, Harry himself says this book is about his personal journey from trauma to healing. Healing? Sounds like someone’s still wallowing instead — or exploiting, even.”

Royal system is ‘cruel to the spare,’ author says

When royal author Robert Lacey spoke with Good Morning America in 2020 to promote his book Battle of Brothers, he discussed Harry’s role as the spare in relation to his brother William.

He explained how the spare has historically been treated. “The British royal system can be very cruel, and it’s particularly cruel to the spare,” Lacey said.

The author pointed to other royal family members who have been the “spare.”

“This is not the first time we’ve had spare problems, the heir and the spare — Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew. Now, Harry is in the same dilemma,” Lacey said.

The author continued, “They start off in the public eye as playmates, as co-stars with the heir. And what’s their destiny? To be pushed down the line of succession as babies come along, marriages come along.”

He added, “There was trouble with Margaret. There was trouble with Andrew. And now we have the same thing with Harry.”

