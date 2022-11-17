Prince Harry and Mike Tindall’s ‘Risky’ Behavior Can ‘Instantly Turn Into a Cringe Moment’

TL;DR:

“Spontaneous jokers” Prince Harry and Mike Tindall have demonstrated “royals are human,” Judi James said.

Royals joking is also “risky” and largely dependent on their “ability to be genuinely funny.”

“Where it doesn’t work is when the royal isn’t seen as truly funny.”

Prince Harry; Mike Tindall | Samir Hussein/WireImage; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal jokesters. Prince Harry and Mike Tindall are among those in the British royal family to engage in lighter moments. However, joking is a rather tricky business for royals. From demonstrating “royals are human” to quickly becoming a “cringe moment,” an expert explains the fine line royals walk when they joke.

Prince Harry and Mike Tindall have shown ‘royals are human’ with jokes, expert says

“Both Harry and Mike have (or have had in Harry’s case) reputations as the more spontaneous jokers of the royal family,” body language expert Judi James said while examining Tindall’s humor on reality TV (via Express).

In 2021, the Duke of Sussex juggled in a video alongside Meghan Markle and actor Melissa McCarthy. Through the years he’s engaged in silly behavior as has Tindall. Although, according to James, jokes from them are “positive” if they have a crucial element, approval.

“As long as they come with personal approval from the ‘victim’ their jokes can be a positive way of reminding us that the royals are human and that they like to have fun as much as the rest of us,” she said.

‘Cheekiness’ can help combat ‘stuffy image’ but jokes are also ‘risky’ for royals, expert says

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

While seeing royals in a not-so-serious moment might be good for the royal family’s image, James explained it can also backfire.

“The Harry and Mike style of cheekiness can add value to the stuffy image the royals tend to have, as long as they keep within the bounds of good PR,” she said.

“Shining too much of a light on the comedy side of the royals can be risky though,” the expert continued. After all, royals are oftentimes highlighting causes that are no joking matter. And, on all of their appearances, official or not, they are representing the monarchy.

As James explained, it can come down to a royal’s natural inclination toward humor. “A lot depends on their ability to be genuinely funny,” she said.

Royals’ jokes not landing can ‘instantly’ become a problem, expert explains

Prince William, King Charles III, and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“Mike and (pre-the US) Harry have both made us laugh at royal events and both look like genuinely amusing guys,” James said.

However, when they, or any other royal, make a joke that doesn’t go over well it can spell trouble. “Where it doesn’t work is when the royal isn’t seen as truly funny,” she explained. If that happens, “it can instantly turn into a cringe moment.”

She cited Prince Edward and his charity TV program, It’s a Royal Knockout, as an example. James also noted how Harry discovered the same thing when “his insights and disclosures became more about criticism than fun.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Silently ‘Teases’ Prince William With ‘Mood-Booster’ Smile, Body Language Expert Says