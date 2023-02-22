Prince Harry Is ‘Mixed Up’ When He Talks About How Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Sacrificed Him,’ According to Princess Diana’s Former Employee

Prince Harry made several allegations and claims about quite a few members of his family in his bombshell memoir Spare. As expected, what he revealed did not sit well with many people who know and have worked for the royal family over the years. What’s interesting though is that Harry’s comments about Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) even rubbed Princess Diana’s former employee and closest confidant the wrong way.

Here’s the message the princess’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has for Prince Harry about Camilla “sacrificing him on her PR altar.”

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Harry standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

What Prince Harry said about Camilla ‘sacrificing him on her PR altar’

During the promotional tour for his memoir, Harry made several comments about his stepmom.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, the duke described Camilla as a “villain” and called her “dangerous” because of her connections to so many members of the press.

“There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street,” Harry said. And in Spare he wrote: “I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar. In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?”

However, a number of journalists, including former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, disagreed with Harry’s assertion. Bond admitted that she tried to meet and have coffee with the now-Queen Consort to forge some type of relationship with her but was turned down with a letter stating that Camilla had “no interest in cultivating a special relationship with any journalist.”

Princess Diana’s butler says Harry is ‘mixed up’ and did the same thing

Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana from 1987 until her death in 1997, believes that Harry “needs to take accountability” for what he’s done and stop blaming everyone else.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell said: “On many levels Harry seems to be mixed up because at one moment he’s saying that Camilla sacrificed him on her PR altar. Well, Harry, what have you done to the people whom you’ve talked about in your book? You’ve sacrificed them on your PR altar, used them to generate stories for your book.

“It’s all she did this, he did that. [Harry] needs to take accountability for the part he has played and the stress he has caused his family.”

The prince reportedly has ‘no regrets’ about anything he put in his book

Copies of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ unwrapped from protective packaging at bookstore in London | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Prince Harry reportedly has his own message for those who criticized his book and the backlash he’s received over some of the things he wrote.

A guest who attended the wedding vow renewal ceremony of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, revealed to Page Six that the prince is very pleased with all the success Spare has had and has “no regrets” about it.

“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” the fellow guest told the publication. “He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have gotten his story out into the world.”