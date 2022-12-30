Prince Harry Has ‘More to Spill’ in ‘Spare’ Memoir, Including Prince William’s Mysterious Text, Expert Says

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare could still have a few bombshells left in store, according to royal author Katie Nicholl. The expert shared some of the details Harry has left “to spill” in his book, even after the Sussexes revealed so much of what went on behind palace walls in their recent Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Royal expert says Prince Harry has ‘plenty more to spill’ in memoir ‘Spare’

Nicholl weighed in with her thoughts about what to expect in Harry’s upcoming book, telling OK! magazine (via Express) that he has “plenty more to spill” beyond what the documentary covered.

Nicholl, author of The New Royals, said there will be “similar themes” in the memoir compared to the docuseries. She pointed out that the title Spare “is very indicative of the thrust of this book,” pointing to the way “Harry struggles with being the spare and his frustration.”

The author shared her predictions for the book, which include Prince Harry’s childhood experience and the story of meeting and falling in love with Meghan Markle.

“I suspect we will hear more about growing up royal which will be very interesting and clearly his journey to find the one,” Nicholl explained. “Their love story will perhaps be retold. There is still a lot more he can say, there are conversations he can cover.”

Expert believes Prince Harry could reveal the ‘alleged racist royal’ and Prince William’s mysterious text message

While the Netflix docuseries covered a lot of ground, there are still some details that could land in the pages of Harry’s book, as Nicholl noted “a lot has been left on a cliffhanger” after the documentary.

She noted, “There is a £35m book deal here so don’t underestimate the couple or their capacity to surprise and throw in a few more bombs just when you thought there were no more.”

Nicholl pointed out two of the bigger mysteries that could finally be answered in Spare. “He can reveal the alleged racist royal, he can reveal what William actually said in that text message which was so tantalizing held up to Meghan but not screened to the rest of the world,” she said.

Author believes royal family will be ‘concerned’ about Harry’s book

The royal family has been pretty quiet about the Netflix docuseries and Nicholl said it’s unlikely they will respond to Harry’s book but she believes they are “concerned.”

She explained, “I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography.”

Nicholl continued, “But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely.”

The royal author believes the family’s lack of response to Harry and Meghan’s claims has been a solid move but thinks they might respond to the book’s claims.

“Whilst I think in this instance the palace’s lack of response is the right thing, there needs to be a shot across the bow from the palace to Harry and Meghan that this is not going to be tolerated and this has to stop”, Nicholl said.

“We know there is going to be an autobiography and I wonder if we will hear from the palace after the publication of the autobiography,” she added. “I wouldn’t rule it out.”