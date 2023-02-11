Prince Harry Will Never Be Able to ‘Redeem Himself’ According to a Behavior Expert

Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, caused a stir among some royal commentators and experts. Some people felt Harry revealed too much about himself and the royal family. According to a behavior expert, Harry won’t be able to improve his image after unveiling so much personal information.

Prince Harry will never be able to ‘redeem himself’ says a behavior expert

Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry “told his truth” and discussed what he says he and Meghan Markle experienced as members of the royal family. Although he seemed relieved to tell his side of the story, a behavior expert says his actions could have a negative impact on his reputation, expecially with those in the United States.

A study released by Ipsos showed a decline in popularity for the royal family members after the release of Spare. Prince Harry’s popularity dipped by 7 points, while Meghan saw a 5-point decline (Prince William and Kate Middleton showed an 8 and 7-point decline, respectively).

Dr. Lillian Glass, a human behavior and body language expert and author of Toxic People: 10 Ways of Dealing With People Who Make Your Life Miserable, says Harry will have a tough time redeeming himself. “He will never redeem himself in American society,” Glass tells Express. “He can never come back.”

Glass goes on to say that Harry doesn’t have much to offer beyond talking about his family. She says he doesn’t have any unique expertise, so there’s really nothing left for him to share.

“He’s not an expert. He has nothing to offer,” Glass tells the publication. “So, we don’t care. He may make a lecture here and there, but nobody cares. Nobody’s going to take him with any seriousness.”

Harry and Meghan need to ‘stay on message,’ says a public relations executive

Although Glass doesn’t think Harry will be able to improve his image in the United States, a public relations executive believes there’s still hope. Thomas Mustac, a publicist with Otter Public Relations, says if Meghan and Harry stick to their core message, they can improve how the public perceives them.

“The best advice would be to stay on message,” Mustac tells Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “The book is released, so if they’re trying to get public attention, compassion, and understanding, then they must give 110% commitment to everything that Harry shared in the book.”

Mustac continues, “Currently, Meghan and Harry have the world viewing them as the voice brave enough to speak up for the royal family, so to continue to receive public support, they must be transparent with the public by sticking to the voice that got them here to this point. Being open with the public could help them sell more books if they look at this situation financially.

Our take

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be OK. It’s just a matter of time before the public and the media forget about the current drama and move on to the next topic. Queen Camilla faced backlash after it was revealed she was having an affair with King Charles. However, she was able to repair her reputation over the years. We’ll likely see critics softening toward Meghan and Harry with time.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.